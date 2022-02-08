in NFL

Joe Judge Returning To Patriots As Offensive Assistant

updated

Videos by OutKick

Recent reports from NFL reporter Albert Breer suggest Joe Judge is headed back to New England — this time as an offensive assistant.

If these reports are true, and we presume they are, a deal is “expected to get done in the coming days.” The 40-year-old recently fired head coach spent time in New England under Bill Belichick from 2015-2019, having worked his final year as a receivers coach, and now he looks to rebuild his brand in Foxsborough.

Coaches signing back with Bill Belichick and the Patriots is beginning to feel a whole lot like when assistants return under Nick Saban to rebuild their image. Nothing resets your market as a potential head coaching hire like becoming an assistant under one of the greatest coaches of all time.

And considering Joe Judge won’t be replacing Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator, the Patriots’ search for an OC continues.

Bill BelichickJoe JudgeNew England PatriotsNFL

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here