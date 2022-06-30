Joe Ingles Signs One-Year Deal with Milwaukee Bucks: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks were one game away from back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals even without the services of All-Star Kris Middleton. Missing their second-leading scorer – out with a sprained MCL – the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games, ending the organization’s hopes for back-to-back NBA titles.

With a healthy Middleton, Milwaukee more than likely would have been the favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

Middleton should be ready to go for the start of next season, and now, the Bucks are reloading.

Free-agent forward Joe Ingles has signed a one-year contract with Milwaukee, according to Ingles’ wife.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the deal is for one-year, $6.5 million.

Sources: Joe Ingles’ deal with the Milwaukee Bucks is a one-year, $6.5 million pact. https://t.co/YYn4YSvmP8 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Ingles tore his ACL at the end of January – ending his season – and was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal.

Ingles spent the first eight seasons of his career in Utah and is a career 40.8% shooter from three.

Milwaukee has also reportedly reached a deal with forward Bobby Portis, agreeing to a four-year, $49 million deal.

Portis started in 59 games last year for Milwaukee, averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.