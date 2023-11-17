Joe Flacco Tries Out For Browns, Hours After Commercial Flight Photo Surfaced On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

The return of the Flac?

Former Super Bowl Champion MVP quarterback Joe Flacco is working out for the Cleveland Browns today in an attempt to get signed as a backup quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder surgery.

The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return.



With Deshaun Watson’s injury, adding a practice squad player is likely. pic.twitter.com/93hx9LAsBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

News of Flacco heading to Cleveland came Thursday night when a picture started being sent around social media football circles showing the former Ravens, Broncos, Eagles and Jets quarterback allegedly boarding a commercial flight. It now appears that it is true.

The Browns next starting QB is currently boarding a flight to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/g6Y7BTvgN9 — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) November 17, 2023

The 38-year-old, who just last year helped lead the Jets to a come-from-behind victory against the Browns, scoring two touchdowns in 90 seconds, was the only quarterback expected to be at the facility today trying out for the position.

Cleveland is looking to expand their quarterback depth as Deshaun Watson underwent season ending surgery for a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract that now looks to have been a mistake.

The Browns are hosting QB Joe Flacco for a workout today



The man that handed Cleveland their most heartbreaking loss last year, could be the guy to save their season this year



It all comes full circle



#DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/uPcWoaHSuo — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) November 17, 2023

WILL FLACCO ACTUALLY PLAY?

The Browns announced that fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take the start against the Steelers on Sunday, moving the 5-4 PJ Walker to their backup.

However, Flacco does bring in a veteran and leadership presence that the team desperately needs at the helm. The Browns are currently tied for second place in the AFC North at 6-3 with the Steelers and behind the Ravens who won last night and are 8-3.

Should Flacco somehow actually end up getting some playing time, the Browns will hope that he brings the same kind of dominance he brought with his 18-3 record against Cleveland throughout his career. He is also 10-1 while playing at Cleveland Browns Stadium.