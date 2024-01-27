Joe Flacco Said That Damar Hamlin Should Be Named ‘Comeback Player Of The Year’ Because What Else Is He Supposed To Say?

Videos by OutKick

In an unusual turn of events, one of the most focused-on NFL award races of the year is the one for “Comeback Player of the Year.” This year, the two-horse race is between Joe Flacco — who led a struggling Cleveland Browns into the postseason at nearly 40 years old — and Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who returned to action after going into cardiac arrest on the field last season.

If you ask Flacco, hand that award right to Hamlin… although that’s kind of the only thing he can say in this situation.

Flacco appeared on CBS Sports Radio and was asked if he thinks Hamlin should get the award.

“For sure,” Flacco said, per Daily Mail. “I just think mentally to get yourself back to the point where you feel comfortable doing that kind of thing, obviously the physical part doesn’t need any explanation, but the mental part, especially at his position, is pretty cool.”

That’s a diplomatic answer, and maybe it’s the truth, but it’s also the only way you can answer that stupid question.

Joe Flacco And Damar Hamlin Are Engaged In The Most Interesting Comeback Player Of The Year Award Race Ever (Probably The First One Too)

Flacco has to say Hamlin should win the award. He has no other choice.

He can’t go, “Hell no, man! Did you not see what I did down the stretch? Best thing Damar did on the field was get stuffed on a fake punt.” He’d look like a complete ass if he said that… even if it was kind of accurate.

I find the debate over this award fascinating. That’s because the crux of the debate is over what it even means to be a comeback player. It’s kind of vague, and depending on what you think it means to you will inform whether you think Flacco or Hamlin should win the award.

Having a comeback involves having a setback and then returning from it. The Flacco/Hamlin debate is all about which one carries more weight: the setback or the return.

Joe Flacco being almost 40 and being on the last legs of his career isn’t anywhere near the setback that momentarily dying on the field is.

However, Flacco’s return was far more successful than Hamlin’s. Yeah, it took some serious guts to return to football, but his playing was limited to a handful of snaps and being the centerpiece of one of the season’s most head-scratching play calls.

Personally, I put more weight on the return. I just think that that’s the more admirable part of the comeback arc.

I think Flacco would be the runaway winner any other season. It’s just that there’s not usually another candidate who overcame death.

Of course, Flacco has to defer to Hamlin. He doesn’t need that award. He was a Super Bowl MVP. But it’ll still be interesting to see who takes it.

And to read reactions from those who disagree with the outcome.

