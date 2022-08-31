‘You Stink’: Joe Flacco’s Kids Are Absolutely Ruthless To Him

Joe Flacco doesn’t get too many compliments from his own children.

The New York Jets backup QB has been pressed into a starting role as the team waits for Zach Wilson to get healthy, but that doesn’t mean his kids think he’s a star.

“I come home and my kids are like, ‘Dad, you stink! You guys lost again,'” the Super Bowl champion with the Ravens explained. He also made it clear he can’t even help coach them up on other sports because they just bring it back to him stinking it up the field.

Twitter trolls have nothing on @JoeFlacco's kids.



Preseason finale of One Jets Drive ➜ https://t.co/PkIc52cZ3g pic.twitter.com/x6EZBXEixC — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 31, 2022

Anyone who doesn’t think kids are absolutely ruthless doesn’t know what they’re talking about. They simply don’t have a filter.

That’s even more true the younger they are because young kids often don’t understand what’s considered rude or unacceptable.

All of Flacco’s kids are pretty young, and apparently, they’re letting him have it whenever he struggles on the field.

However, they might want to go take a look at the film and remember their dad won a Super Bowl ring as a starting QB in the NFL. On top of that, he’s thrown for 227 touchdowns and more than 41,000 yards. Flacco might be towards the end of his career, but he put up big numbers back in the day.

He’s also earned more than $171 million since entering the league in 2008. I bet his kids don’t talk trash about his finances.

We’ll have to hear what his kids have to say if Flacco manages to string together some wins as the Jets wait for Zach Wilson to return. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll give their dad a few compliments.