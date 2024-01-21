Joe Flacco Has Nothing But Good Things To Say About His Stint With Browns

Videos by OutKick

Joe Flacco has been enjoying the hell out of playing for the Cleveland Browns. That’s a little surprising given the team’s habit of tearing through an absurd number of quarterbacks in the last two decades or so.

While Cleveland had previously been a city where quarterback careers went to die, Flacco saw a renaissance.

He had such a good time there, that he’d be open to giving it another go in 2024.

He talked about his experiences playing for the team in an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take.

“I am definitely hoping to be back in Cleveland,” he said. “At the same point, like, I don’t want to rush any decision either. I mean you don’t you don’t I didn’t know what the market for QBs was looking to look like last spring and I don’t know what it’s gonna look like this spring.

“So I don’t know if I’m gonna have options or if I’m gonna have zero.”

It’s Still Unclear If A Flacco Return To Cleveland Is In The Cards

Flacco surely turned some heads with how he played down the stretch and helped the Browns make it into the postseason. Additionally, there’s the matter of Deshaun Watson returning from injury and his gigantic contract that the Browns will need to consider if they want to bring Flacco back.

However, either way, it would appear that Joe Flacco is a Cleveland fan for life after these last few months.

“I love Cleveland. I love the building, the people. Everything about it,” the former Raven, Bronco, and Jet said. He also noted that for whatever reason — I think we all know those reasons — you don’t hear glowing reviews of playing for the Browns.

However, that was not his experience.

“I can’t say enough good things about how that organization is being run right now,” he said. The atmosphere in the building and the way that guys feel like their future is headed.”

“So I think I think it would be a very special place to be if I have the opportunity to go back there.”

