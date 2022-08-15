Joe Burrow Welcomed Back To Bengals Practice After Short Rehab From Surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been sidelined since undergoing appendix surgery on July 27, and Sunday marked his first return to Bengals practice.

Given the option to participate in 7-on-7 drills, Burrow told head coach Zac Taylor that he was ready to get to work.

Burrow reportedly threw a couple of precise long shots that wowed the crowd and was seen moving around at full speed.

Joe Burrow does not look like he's missed any time in practice



(via @Bengals)

The QB was projected to miss around two to three weeks on behalf of his emergency appendectomy; still, the omission of Burrow, the undisputed engine of the Bengals offense, weighed heavy on a team fresh off its unprecedented Super Bowl appearance.

Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst in rapid fire drill.

Taylor commented on his QB, who happens to be one of the trendier names floating around the 2022 NFL MVP conversation.

“He did some individual, he did some 7-on-7, so that’s a good step in the right direction,” Taylor said. “It was a good start today… I know he’s feeling better every single day and we’ve got a plan to start to ease him back into practice and this was phase one of that.”

Joe Burrow's first day in full pads is done.



Zac Taylor said he was supposed to do two plays of 7v7. Ended up doing ten.



Zac laughed. That was Burrow's call. #Bengals

Last season, Burrow threw for 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, also completing 70.4 percent of his throws.

You can breathe easy now, Cincy.

