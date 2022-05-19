Joe Burrow Understands Why Browns Acquired Deshaun Watson: ‘You Gotta Take A Chance At That’

Joe Burrow might’ve been busy guiding the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years this past season, but prior to that, he saw enough to know that the Browns couldn’t pass up a chance to acquire Deshaun Watson.

Burrow appeared on the Full Send Podcast this week and was nothing but complimentary of Watson’s on-field talent.

“I think when you have a guy like Deshaun, you gotta take a chance at that,” Burrow said. “cause he’s such a great player.”

The 25-year-old emphasized that this wasn’t a shot at Baker Mayfield, who has requested a trade out of Cleveland. Burrow called it a “tough” situation, but said that Mayfield would be just fine.

“Baker will land on his feet,” Burrow said. “He’s a really good player.”

Mayfield, 27, has had his fair share of success in his four years as starter with the Browns, leading the team to their first playoff win since 1994 in 2020.

“Every time we play him, he [Mayfield] balls,” Burrow said. “First time we played him [in 2020], Thursday night … we lost like 30-34 or something. He balled.”

Like Cincinnati before its run in 2021, Cleveland has a long Super Bowl drought of its own. Quite simply, the Browns have never appeared in one. Watson instantly becomes the most talented quarterback to grace the franchise, should his off-the-field issues pass.

The NFL is currently meeting with Watson, 26, over allegations of sexual misconduct made by 22 women.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.