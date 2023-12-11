Joe Burrow Treated Backup QB Jake Browning’s Family To Suite For Bengals Game

Videos by OutKick

Joe Burrow, once again, had to watch the Cincinnati Bengals game from the sideline. But that doesn’t mean everyone had to stand out in the cold — more specifically, Jake Browning’s family.

For Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Burrow gifted his suite at Paycor Stadium to his backup quarterback, whose friends and family were in town for the game.

Burrow had purchased the suite for his own family to use this season, and a luxury box can cost anywhere from $12,000-$22,000, depending on the game.

“First of all, that is not my box,” Browning told reporters. “I did not buy that during the pre-season. Very expensive. So Joe Burrow was nice enough to give them some tickets so they didn’t have to sit up in the cold.”

Joe Burrow gifted his suite to Jake Browning's family and friends today. I asked @jake_browning about having his family present for the win vs the Colts⬇️



"First of all. That is not MY box…Very expensive."#Bengals | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/sx0txW0yR5 — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) December 10, 2023

Originally from California, Browning said he has gotten used to freezing temperatures, but his family and friends have not. Two friends from back home, Jake’s girlfriend, his brother, his sister and his sister’s boyfriend were all in attendance and able to enjoy the luxury suite.

“It’s always nice to have people there, and it’s mostly nice after a win because you can go get dinner,” Browning added.

And a celebratory dinner at that.

Jake Browning Steps In For Joe Burrow

The Bengals beat the Colts 34-14 to improve to 7-6 on the season. Cincinnati has won two games in a row with Browning under center.

The 27-year-old took over QB1 duties after Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist in Week 11.

Since then, Browning has completed 69-of-87 (79.3%) passes for 856 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts. He’s also run for 38 yards and two scores. The former Washington Husky has posted a 113.4 passer rating over that span — ranking second in the NFL behind San Francisco’s Brock Purdy.

The list of QBs in NFL history with better than a 78 completion percentage and a passer rating higher than 95 in their first 3 starts:



Jake Browning



That's it. That's the list.



He has a 79.3 completion percentage and 113.4 passer rating. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 10, 2023

And he’ll need to keep playing like that if the Bengals are going to make the playoffs for the third year in a row. Tied with a handful of teams at 7-6, Cincinnati is currently on the outside looking in.

But Browning & Co. have four games left to make their case, and that regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns might just be the deciding factor for a Wild Card spot.

Everybody’s going to want Joe Burrow’s suite for that one.

