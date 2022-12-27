Joe Buck And Scott Van Pelt Get In Awkward Exchange On Live TV

Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt had an incredibly weird exchange on live TV.

Following the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Raider and Chargers, Van Pelt spoke with Troy Aikman and Buck on ESPN, and it can best be described as bizarre.

“That’s it? I get one question? That’s all,” Buck sarcastically asked during the exchange. At one point, Van Pelt informed viewers Buck has “private jet money.”

“This is really getting awkward. I’m going to segway out of it,” Van Pelt said before closing out the segment.

Once again, Joe Buck is an asshole which is why he kinda rocks pic.twitter.com/1qGAbB9ZkO — Kenjac⚡️ (@JackKennedy) December 27, 2022

Was it an authentic exchange between Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt or an act?

The main question here is whether or not this was an authentically awkward exchange or if it was all a stunt.

Sometimes, it’s impossible to say, but if it was an act, Van Pelt and Buck both deserve Emmys for their performances.

The “I thought you wanted rated” line from Buck at the end couldn’t have been any more cringe if he tried. That was just brutal.

Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt get in an awkward exchange. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JackKennedy/status/1607593173441724416)

Was it friendly fire?

The one thing to remember is that Buck and Van Pelt are on the same team. Both work for ESPN and get their money from the same spot.

That doesn’t mean conflict is impossible, but it does it make it more unlikely. After all, people don’t generally like stirring up problems within their own house.

You try to avoid friendly fire at all costs. That would be a point in the column for this being a stunt between Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt.

Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt got in a weird exchange on live TV. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Was it legit or did Buck and Van Pelt successfully fool the audience?