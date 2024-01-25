Joe Buck Regrets Infamous Randy Moss ‘Disgusting Act’ Celebration Call

When people think about some of the most famous celebrations in NFL history, many come to mind. Terrell Owens running onto the Dallas star. Joe Horn pulling a cell phone out of the goalpost. Randy Moss pretending to moon the Green Bay crowd. On that last one, Joe Buck wishes he could take back what he said.

Moss was, and still is, a very bold personality. During a Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, the former Minnesota Vikings receiver caught a touchdown pass. To celebrate the occasion, he pretended to pull down his pants and moon the crowd.

When former Vikings WR Randy Moss pretended to moon the Green Bay Packers crowd, Joe Buck called it a “disgusting act,” which he now regrets. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Was it a bit over-the-top? Sure. But, it was mostly funny. At the time, though, NFL commentator Joe Buck was not in the mood to laugh. His partner in the booth during the game was Cris Collinsworth.

Collinsworth simply described it as Moss “shoot[ing] the moon to the fans.”

However, Buck took immediate umbrage with the act and, as seriously as humanly possible, stated, “That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss and it’s unfortunate that we had that on our air live. That is disgusting.”

Dang, Joe.

@jmcca170

Randy Moss with a ‘disgusting act’ against the Packers. Back then, Joe Buck had both Aikman and Collinsworth in the booth #nostalgia #NFL #Fox #wildcard #vikings #packers

♬ original sound – jmcca170

I must admit, I hadn’t watched that video in a long time. But, I cringed listening to it. Buck comes across as incredibly self-righteous. Apparently, he thinks so too.

On a recent podcast, Bucks admitted that call is the one thing he most regrets from his career.

“The more time goes on, the more I think, ‘man, I can’t believe that even came out of my mouth,” Buck said.

Buck is right about Moss, too, he’s a very nice guy. I met him several times at ESPN and the best way to describe him is as a southern gentleman. He’s happy to talk to everyone and always engages with fans when he’s working out in the public space.

Does he regret the “mooning incident”? Maybe.

Not as much as Joe Buck regrets the way he described, I bet.

Written by Dan Zaksheske

Dan began his sports media career at ESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to Outkick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named “Brady” because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.

