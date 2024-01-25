Joe Buck Regrets Infamous Randy Moss ‘Disgusting Act’ Celebration Call

Videos by OutKick

When people think about some of the most famous celebrations in NFL history, many come to mind. Terrell Owens running onto the Dallas star. Joe Horn pulling a cell phone out of the goalpost. Randy Moss pretending to moon the Green Bay crowd. On that last one, Joe Buck wishes he could take back what he said.

Moss was, and still is, a very bold personality. During a Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, the former Minnesota Vikings receiver caught a touchdown pass. To celebrate the occasion, he pretended to pull down his pants and moon the crowd.

When former Vikings WR Randy Moss pretended to moon the Green Bay Packers crowd, Joe Buck called it a “disgusting act,” which he now regrets. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Was it a bit over-the-top? Sure. But, it was mostly funny. At the time, though, NFL commentator Joe Buck was not in the mood to laugh. His partner in the booth during the game was Cris Collinsworth.

Collinsworth simply described it as Moss “shoot[ing] the moon to the fans.”

However, Buck took immediate umbrage with the act and, as seriously as humanly possible, stated, “That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss and it’s unfortunate that we had that on our air live. That is disgusting.”

Dang, Joe.

I must admit, I hadn’t watched that video in a long time. But, I cringed listening to it. Buck comes across as incredibly self-righteous. Apparently, he thinks so too.

On a recent podcast, Bucks admitted that call is the one thing he most regrets from his career.

“The more time goes on, the more I think, ‘man, I can’t believe that even came out of my mouth,” Buck said.

We ask every guest what play they'd like to have back. The call Joe Buck wants back? Easy. The Randy Moss "That's a disgusting act" call against the Packers.

"The more time that goes on the more I think 'man I can't believe that ever came out of my mouth.'" WATCH: pic.twitter.com/1k5n0TH45m — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 24, 2024

Buck is right about Moss, too, he’s a very nice guy. I met him several times at ESPN and the best way to describe him is as a southern gentleman. He’s happy to talk to everyone and always engages with fans when he’s working out in the public space.

Does he regret the “mooning incident”? Maybe.

Not as much as Joe Buck regrets the way he described, I bet.