Joe Buck Shows Off His Latest Hair Plug Procedure

Yes, Joe Buck has new hair plugs.

The veteran broadcaster, and new ESPN Monday Night Football host, broke the news himself Wednesday night that he’ll have a new head of hair by Week 1 when he and Troy Aikman call the Broncos-Seahawks game that will serve as Russell Wilson’s big return to Seattle.

“Training camp doesn’t just start for players. New network, newly arranged follicles. Hello ESPN!!! Cannot wait for September 12, and for this green to wash out of my hair. I promise I’ll look normal-ish by week 1,” Buck wrote on Instagram.



The 53-year-old broadcaster has been open about his battle with his hair going all the way back to 1993 when he first flew to New York City to get his first hair transplant. In his book, Lucky Bastard: My Life, My Dad, And The Things I’m Not Allowed To Say On TV, Buck writes that “I, Joseph Francis Buck, became a hair-plug addict” after that single treatment.

And now he’s back for more.

Why?

He answered that question in the same memoir of his career behind the mic.

“Broadcasting is a brutal, often unfair business, where looks are valued more than skill,” Buck said of his need to get the plugs. “I was worried that if I lost my hair, I would lose my job. O.K., that’s bulls—-. It was vanity. Pure vanity. I just told myself I was doing it for TV.”

According to a 2016 Sports Illustrated piece, Buck had undergone eight different hair transplant procedures by the start of the 2011 baseball season.

But that 2011 transplant didn’t go as planned. After waking up from the anesthetic, he couldn’t speak.

“A doctor not part of the operation theorized to Buck that the cuff probably got jostled during the procedure and sat on the nerve responsible for firing his left vocal cord. Buck was also going through personal stress at the time, as his marriage to his high school sweetheart was ending. That stress, Buck theorizes, could have made him more susceptible to nerve damage,” SI’s Richard Deitsch wrote in a feature on Buck and his big reveal that he’s a hair-plug addict.

From all indications from Buck’s latest hair-plug update, it appears things went just fine and he’ll be ready for the big reveal in Seattle.

New job, new hair, same old Joe Buck that you either enjoy, can’t stand, or tolerate.

Football is back.