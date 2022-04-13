Joe Biden’s Quite Literally A Crappy President

Finally, Republicans and Democrats can agree on something: Joe Biden is a crappy president. Literally.

On Tuesday afternoon, a bird on a mission made that clear. While Biden rambled on about inflation (which by the way jumped to 8.5% in March — a 40-year high), the feathered assassin emptied its bowels onto the shoulder of Biden’s suit.

There’s no doubt the aerial blast caught POTUS by surprise. He’s used to boos, not poos.

WATCH THE DELIVERY BELOW

Even the birds know. Apparently a bird just shit on Biden in Iowa. That bird speaks for anyone who’s filled their tank or gone shopping in the last 18 months.

pic.twitter.com/fYeoWM9Nep — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 12, 2022

Though he stumbled through the words, President Biden otherwise stuck to the script (which is an improvement over note cards). That is, until the bird swooped in and spoiled everything.

“Through modern locks, we are gonna help farmers get their products to markets faster, more efficiently, lower costs and keep American agriculture globally competitive,” Biden said. ”Folks, the list goes on. I’m starting to bore myself here.”

The bird must’ve agreed and echoed that sentiment in the only way it could. Though we don’t yet know the bird’s identity, we assume it wasn’t a bluebird.

