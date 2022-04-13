in OKTC, Politics

Joe Biden’s Quite Literally A Crappy President

Finally, Republicans and Democrats can agree on something: Joe Biden is a crappy president. Literally.

On Tuesday afternoon, a bird on a mission made that clear. While Biden rambled on about inflation (which by the way jumped to 8.5% in March — a 40-year high), the feathered assassin emptied its bowels onto the shoulder of Biden’s suit.

There’s no doubt the aerial blast caught POTUS by surprise. He’s used to boos, not poos.

WATCH THE DELIVERY BELOW

Though he stumbled through the words, President Biden otherwise stuck to the script (which is an improvement over note cards). That is, until the bird swooped in and spoiled everything.

“Through modern locks, we are gonna help farmers get their products to markets faster, more efficiently, lower costs and keep American agriculture globally competitive,” Biden said. ”Folks, the list goes on. I’m starting to bore myself here.”

The bird must’ve agreed and echoed that sentiment in the only way it could. Though we don’t yet know the bird’s identity, we assume it wasn’t a bluebird.

 

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

President Joe Biden

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here