Joe Biden’s Proclamation That The Pandemic Is Over Got The Left Going

President Joe Biden did an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night, and in it, he proclaimed the COVID pandemic over.

The interview was promoted as “wide-ranging” which I’ve always taken as journo-jargon for a softball interview. One where they lob easy questions at the Commander-in-Chief instead of the real ones about the border, inflation or the invisible person he keeps trying to shake hands with.

Nonetheless, while cruising the floor of the Detroit Auto Show, interviewer Scott Pelley asked him point blank: is the pandemic over?

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” President Biden tells 60 Minutes in an interview in Detroit. https://t.co/7SixTE3OMT pic.twitter.com/s5fyjRpYuX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said without hesitation (or teleprompter, believe it or not). “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”

But while the President insisted there is still a COVID issue, he proudly pointed out how everyone was walking around sans masks.

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks,” Biden said. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

Biden’s Proclamation Drew A Swift, Predictable Reaction

Never mind that a lot of us are like “Yeah, guy; where have you been?” you can probably guess — as OutKick founder Clay Travis did — where this was headed.

Joe Biden says the covid pandemic is over. Left wingers are going to be furious at him for this, but this is also interesting because less than a month ago he justified canceling a trillion dollars in student loans by citing his covid emergency powers. pic.twitter.com/gSxsrynGNi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 19, 2022

Yup. Left-wingers were none too pleased that Biden would admit that the pandemic was in our rear-view mirror.

One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the pandemic is over. https://t.co/fvwOvtBQbo — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 19, 2022

How do you convince Americans to get boosted again when the president declares the Covid pandemic ‘is over’? https://t.co/s73qBCmJdN — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) September 19, 2022

This is personal to me – I cannot get the healthcare I need when the healthcare system is as broken as it is now. And @JoeBiden pretending that the pandemic is over, when it objectively is not, is only going to decrease my odds of survival. — Matthew Cortland, they/them (@mattbc) September 19, 2022

Alright, you get the picture. Lots of catastrophizing and last-ditch efforts to cling to one of the few pieces of political leverage at their disposal (though most of us would agree it hasn’t been particularly useful for quite some time).

However, on the flip side, conservatives had questions for Biden now that he has copped to the pandemic being over, even though he just used it to justify recent policy decisions.

Joe Biden says the pandemic is “over.”



So why is he still kicking people out of the military because they don’t want the #COVID vaccine? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 19, 2022

Now that Joe Biden has declared the COVID pandemic to be over, will we see pandemic-era voting practices end?



If not, why not? — Mark Meuser for U.S. Senate (@MarkMeuser) September 19, 2022

Joe Biden asked Congress to pass $22 billion in new pandemic funding THIS WEEK because he said the pandemic was NOT over!



Now that Biden says the pandemic is over, he should END the military COVID vax mandate and STOP making young children wear masks in Head Start! https://t.co/vfuIzFLGJe — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) September 19, 2022

So, Biden just said the Covid pandemic is "over."



Just like that… millions of Woke Karens' lives have lost all meaning pic.twitter.com/RzuvKS5YpY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 19, 2022

Those are certainly fair questions considering some of these decisions were made in the last few weeks.

Well, you can’t please everyone, but in just a few sentences Joe Biden did the unthinkable and managed to anger everyone across the political. Even people who used to pretend they were happy about paying nearly $10 for a gallon of gas!

Impressive.

