Joe Biden’s Proclamation That The Pandemic Is Over Got The Left Going

President Joe Biden did an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night, and in it, he proclaimed the COVID pandemic over.
The interview was promoted as “wide-ranging” which I’ve always taken as journo-jargon for a softball interview. One where they lob easy questions at the Commander-in-Chief instead of the real ones about the border, inflation or the invisible person he keeps trying to shake hands with.
Nonetheless, while cruising the floor of the Detroit Auto Show, interviewer Scott Pelley asked him point blank: is the pandemic over?
“The pandemic is over,” Biden said without hesitation (or teleprompter, believe it or not). “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”
But while the President insisted there is still a COVID issue, he proudly pointed out how everyone was walking around sans masks.
“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks,” Biden said. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”
Biden’s Proclamation Drew A Swift, Predictable Reaction
Never mind that a lot of us are like “Yeah, guy; where have you been?” you can probably guess — as OutKick founder Clay Travis did — where this was headed.
Yup. Left-wingers were none too pleased that Biden would admit that the pandemic was in our rear-view mirror.
Alright, you get the picture. Lots of catastrophizing and last-ditch efforts to cling to one of the few pieces of political leverage at their disposal (though most of us would agree it hasn’t been particularly useful for quite some time).
However, on the flip side, conservatives had questions for Biden now that he has copped to the pandemic being over, even though he just used it to justify recent policy decisions.
Those are certainly fair questions considering some of these decisions were made in the last few weeks.
Well, you can’t please everyone, but in just a few sentences Joe Biden did the unthinkable and managed to anger everyone across the political. Even people who used to pretend they were happy about paying nearly $10 for a gallon of gas!
Impressive.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle