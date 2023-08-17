Joe Biden’s Insulting Offer Of $700 For Maui Wildfire Victims Shows Goverment’s True Priorities | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden announces a whopping 7 whole hundred bucks per household to Maui wildfire victims.

That’s roughly $2 million bucks total and a fraction of a fraction of a fraction of what we’ve sent over to prop up Ukraine.

What a freakin joke.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

The death toll continues to rise in Maui as officials struggle to even identify the charred remains of our fellow Americans in Lahaina.

But don’t worry, Joe and his Bidenomics are gonna save the day in Maui.

I mean, he won’t actually go there. He prefers to spend his presidency lounging on beaches that aren’t on fire.

But he has vowed to send a whole $700 bucks per household to those impacted by the wildfires.

$700 whole dollars, y’all. Wow.

To put that in perspective, you can steal $250 more than that, per day, in California and your offense will still be classified as a misdemeanor and treated like a parking ticket.

So if you add up the population of Lahaina, Maui, the rough total Joe is willing to allocate to these people who lost everything is about $2 million bucks total.

So here’s more perspective for you. We’ve sent $113 billion to Ukraine and counting, including about $20 billion to help Ukraine pay government employees, pay out pension obligations and operate hospitals.

I wonder why Joe is so cheap with Maui.

Lahaina, Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 – A view of destruction from Hwy 30 days after a fierce wildfire destroyed the town. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Oh wait, I don’t wonder. It’s obvious. He’s not worried about their votes and they aren’t gonna be paying him to talk about “the weather” over speakerphone or pay out his family in any way, so fudge it, he doesn’t care.

The same way he doesn’t care about the people in East Palestine, Ohio. They can’t enrich him or his family and he doesn’t need their votes so — again — Joe says “fudge it.”

Is it starting to make sense now, people? The government doesn’t really care about you.

They want your land, your food supply, your kids and your freedom but they don’t give a rat’s ass about you. You are nothing to them. You are a number. A mail-in vote. A pawn. That’s it.

You work your fingers to the bone and pay taxes so that lazy asses, illegal aliens, and former comedians in foreign countries can live high on the hog while you suck up the crumbs left over.

The people of Maui burned to death.

The people of East Palestine, Ohio, will probably have legs growing out of their ears at some point.

Our veterans are homeless on park benches.

Our senior citizens are forced out of their homes due to rising housing costs.

And the government sends your damn money to Ukraine.

And you keep sending them back to Washington, DC to do it again.

Wake up, people.

The government isn’t your savior. Stop begging it to get bigger.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless