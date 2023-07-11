Joe Biden Won’t Be Able To Stand Up To Mainstream Scrutiny | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

While some delusional Democrats continue to shill for ole Joe, the powers that be, the real DNC henchmen are closing in on him and it’s only a matter of time.

And I have some Final Thoughts.

I hate to beat a dead horse – literally – but as I’ve told you for months now, Joe Biden is not going to be the Democratic nominee in 2024.

And here’s just another indicator, another clue, that the day he “decides” to bow out is just around the corner.

The establishment media is finally digging in- clocking the “Big Guy” from the Left and making sure it hurts.

This is significant. The mainstream media has been Joe and Co’s biggest shield thus far. Without the full coverage and cushioning from the media, Joe will not be able to withstand – I mean let’s be honest he can’t barely stand in the first place – the weight of his scandals, his son’s deviant behavior or his own age and mental shortcomings.

This is a turning point and it’s happening like clockwork.

Now there are still some delusional social media liberals who haven’t gotten the memo yet, doing their damndest to convince us our eyes are lying to us.

Like this Krassenstein fellow who wants us to believe these images of Joe at the beach are actually inspirational or some crap.

Joe Biden went to the beach with his family on the weekend following Independence Day.



Presidents spend a good deal of time away from the White House. Smartphones exists. We have supercomputers of the Bush era in our pockets. Give the dude a break.



And if you are attacking… pic.twitter.com/Tzjx5yZq3R — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 9, 2023

Brian, with all due respect here, no one really cares that Joe looks like that on the beach. He’s an older man, we get it. It’s not his wrinkles or his slow walking that we care about.

We care that the country is going to hell.

We care that he can’t remember where or who he is half the time.

We care that he and his crackhead son likely sold out the nation to China and Ukraine to line their own pockets.

Biden still has social media cronies

It’s not Sand & Surf Brandon we’re worried about, Brian, I promise.

But Brian means well, I’m sure. Unlike this daisy of a woman from the View, Ana Navarro.

She’s become the hype woman for Joe.

Last week she tried to convince us Joe’s shameless closeness to Hunter is just a father’s love.

Which is a joke given Joe won’t even acknowledge his own granddaughter, so cut the crap, Ana.

But not only does she want us to believe Joe is father of the year, she, like Brian Krassenstein, wants us to believe Joe is the picture of physical and mental health.

You know when you just start dating someone and you show their Instagram profile to your friends but only that one photo where they look good…yeah … that’s what Ana did here.

But luckily for Ana and Brian, they won’t have to keep us this charade much longer.

Joe Biden is being buried by the very Democrat machine that ushered him in.

I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if it was one of his own that planted that cocaine in the White House last week.

They want Joe gone and the writing is on the wall.

Gavin Newsom is waiting in the wings and I’d imagine by the time you put out the Halloween decorations, you’ll have a new Democrat ready to scare the hell out of us all. BOO!

