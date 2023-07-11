Joe Biden Won’t Be Able To Stand Up To Mainstream Scrutiny | Tomi Lahren

While some delusional Democrats continue to shill for ole Joe, the powers that be, the real DNC henchmen are closing in on him and it’s only a matter of time.

And I have some Final Thoughts.

I hate to beat a dead horse – literally – but as I’ve told you for months now, Joe Biden is not going to be the Democratic nominee in 2024. 

And here’s just another indicator, another clue, that the day he “decides” to bow out is just around the corner. 

The establishment media is finally digging in- clocking the “Big Guy” from the Left and making sure it hurts. 

This is significant. The mainstream media has been Joe and Co’s biggest shield thus far. Without the full coverage and cushioning from the media, Joe will not be able to withstand – I mean let’s be honest he can’t barely stand in the first place – the weight of his scandals, his son’s deviant behavior or his own age and mental shortcomings. 

This is a turning point and it’s happening like clockwork. 

Now there are still some delusional social media liberals who haven’t gotten the memo yet, doing their damndest to convince us our eyes are lying to us. 

Like this Krassenstein fellow who wants us to believe these images of Joe at the beach are actually inspirational or some crap. 

Brian, with all due respect here, no one really cares that Joe looks like that on the beach. He’s an older man, we get it. It’s not his wrinkles or his slow walking that we care about. 

We care that the country is going to hell. 

We care that he can’t remember where or who he is half the time.

We care that he and his crackhead son likely sold out the nation to China and Ukraine to line their own pockets.

Biden still has social media cronies

It’s not Sand & Surf Brandon we’re worried about, Brian, I promise. 

But Brian means well, I’m sure. Unlike this daisy of a woman from the View, Ana Navarro. 

She’s become the hype woman for Joe. 

Last week she tried to convince us Joe’s shameless closeness to Hunter is just a father’s love. 

Which is a joke given Joe won’t even acknowledge his own granddaughter, so cut the crap, Ana. 

Joe Biden’s Cruel Rejection Of His 7th Grankid: Bobby Burack

But not only does she want us to believe Joe is father of the year, she, like Brian Krassenstein, wants us to believe Joe is the picture of physical and mental health. 

You know when you just start dating someone and you show their Instagram profile to your friends but only that one photo where they look good…yeah … that’s what Ana did here.

 But luckily for Ana and Brian, they won’t have to keep us this charade much longer. 

Joe Biden is being buried by the very Democrat machine that ushered him in. 

I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if it was one of his own that planted that cocaine in the White House last week. 

They want Joe gone and the writing is on the wall. 

Gavin Newsom is waiting in the wings and I’d imagine by the time you put out the Halloween decorations, you’ll have a new Democrat ready to scare the hell out of us all. BOO!

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

