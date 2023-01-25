Joe Biden Somehow Losing In Primary Poll To Mayor Pete

President Joe Biden is so unpopular that even his own party doesn’t really want him to run again.

Biden’s overseen a remarkable list of failures.

Total collapse in border security

The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan

Horrifying inflation leading to fears of a recession

The emptying of the strategic oil reserve to bring down a huge spike in gas prices

Shortages of basic necessities

The biggest COVID surge, after promising to end the pandemic

Illegal vaccine mandates

Ramming through a pointless climate change bill under the guise of combating inflation that he helped contribute to

Just to name a few.

And that’s without mentioning his obvious mental decline and repetitive verbal and mental mistakes.

READ: JOE BIDEN AT IT AGAIN, MUMBLES INCOHERENTLY IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION FROM REPORTER

While many on the left have ignored such failures due to their unyielding partisanship and media misinformation, apparently some have realized that Biden may not be their best chance of winning in 2024.

Unfortunately for Democrats, they seem to believe their best chance is beleaguered Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg.

“Mayor Pete” is leading Biden by five points in a 2024 Democratic primary poll in New Hampshire.

Biden losing to Mayor Pete by 5 in new UNH 2024 Dem primary poll. Kamala Harris in 7th place at 2%.



Buttigieg 23

Biden 18

Warren 18

Sanders 15

AOC 6

Klobuchar 5

Harris 2

Newsom 1

Warnock 1https://t.co/uQ8RqmQjM0 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 25, 2023

Ouch.

How is Biden Losing to Buttigieg?

Buttigieg has come in for criticism over repeated transportation failures since taking over in 2021.

The latest was the shutdown of all air traffic across the United States, while his department invests in “inclusion” and “environmental justice” instead of basic infrastructure.

Individual airlines have also struggled under his watch.

Which isn’t particularly surprising given he had absolutely no credentials or experience justifying his nomination.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the United States Conference of Mayors 91st Winter Meeting January 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. The United States Conference of Mayors is the official non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. This afternoon President Joe Biden will welcome mayors to the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

But that speaks to Biden’s unpopularity and obvious mental decline.

Not to mention his blistering hypocrisy on the possession of classified documents.

One poll doesn’t mean that Biden won’t be his party’s nominee in 2024. But it’s shocking to see that even among Democrats, he’s rapidly lost support.

This is also good news for Ron DeSantis, who was already seen as a potential favorite to win in 2024.

READ: RON DESANTIS IS NOW THE BETTING FAVORITE TO WIN THE 2024 ELECTION

Biden could at least pretend to run on being a moderate Democrat, despite his far left policies. But Buttigieg has nothing to run on, with virtually no political accomplishments and demonstrable incompetence.

Democrats should have some excellent choices to make in 2024!