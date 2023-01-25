Joe Biden Somehow Losing In Primary Poll To Mayor Pete

President Joe Biden is so unpopular that even his own party doesn’t really want him to run again.
Biden’s overseen a remarkable list of failures.
- Total collapse in border security
- The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Horrifying inflation leading to fears of a recession
- The emptying of the strategic oil reserve to bring down a huge spike in gas prices
- Shortages of basic necessities
- The biggest COVID surge, after promising to end the pandemic
- Illegal vaccine mandates
- Ramming through a pointless climate change bill under the guise of combating inflation that he helped contribute to
Just to name a few.
And that’s without mentioning his obvious mental decline and repetitive verbal and mental mistakes.
While many on the left have ignored such failures due to their unyielding partisanship and media misinformation, apparently some have realized that Biden may not be their best chance of winning in 2024.
Unfortunately for Democrats, they seem to believe their best chance is beleaguered Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg.
“Mayor Pete” is leading Biden by five points in a 2024 Democratic primary poll in New Hampshire.
Ouch.
How is Biden Losing to Buttigieg?
Buttigieg has come in for criticism over repeated transportation failures since taking over in 2021.
The latest was the shutdown of all air traffic across the United States, while his department invests in “inclusion” and “environmental justice” instead of basic infrastructure.
Individual airlines have also struggled under his watch.
Which isn’t particularly surprising given he had absolutely no credentials or experience justifying his nomination.
But that speaks to Biden’s unpopularity and obvious mental decline.
Not to mention his blistering hypocrisy on the possession of classified documents.
One poll doesn’t mean that Biden won’t be his party’s nominee in 2024. But it’s shocking to see that even among Democrats, he’s rapidly lost support.
This is also good news for Ron DeSantis, who was already seen as a potential favorite to win in 2024.
Biden could at least pretend to run on being a moderate Democrat, despite his far left policies. But Buttigieg has nothing to run on, with virtually no political accomplishments and demonstrable incompetence.
Democrats should have some excellent choices to make in 2024!