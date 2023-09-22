Joe Biden Praises Congressional Black Caucus While Talking To Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden is at it again.

Biden, who’s set to turn 81 in two months, has seen his mental acuity rapidly degrade over the past few years. During the 2022 midterms, he repeatedly mumbled incoherently when speaking publicly.

He’s displayed his senility during international visits as well, telling Irish leaders to “lick the world” earlier in 2023.

But it’s only getting worse as time goes on. Biden was recently speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus at their gala event, and tried to praise them for their prior work.

There’s just one problem. He called them the Congressional Black Caucus.

Nailed it Joe.

Joe Biden says "the Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values" while speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus gala pic.twitter.com/WM7IP8rKBi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 22, 2023

US President Joe Biden speaks during a community engagement event at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 21, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden Gets Away With Mistakes That No One Else Would

Unsurprisingly, there’s been no outcry, no condemnation of Biden’s casual racism, no media think pieces about how it’s a symbol of white supremacy that he misidentified a racial or ethnic group.

Why?

Because it’s (D)ifferent.

The worst part about Biden’s gaffe is how he doesn’t even realize what he said. He just continues on with his speech, unaware that he has no idea who he’s speaking to.

He’s just repeating words on a teleprompter, with no awareness or understanding of what he’s saying. It’s concerning and depressing to see. And yet it’s tolerated and excused.

Imagine if Donald Trump had done this, or if Ron DeSantis did it. The outrage would never end. Not with Joe Biden though, because the media needs to continue propping him up. Embarrassing.