Joe Biden Plans Trip To Saudi Arabia, So Why Can’t Phil Mickelson Do The Same?

Self-righteous golf social media blue checkmarks and Golf Channel talking heads who are in bed with the PGA Tour in its quest to destroy LIV, the Saudi oil money backed golf league, have been hellbent on doing whatever it takes to discredit anyone who dared associate with the Kingdom and its blood money.

Now President Joe Biden has a planned trip to Saudi Arabia this month where he will bend a knee to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his quest to find a solution to high gas prices. President Biden famously called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” as a candidate over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Sleepy promised to make the Saudis “pay the price, and make them in fact the pariah that they are.”

President Biden has a scheduled meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to solve the U.S. gas crisis while Phil Mickelson can’t go hit balls for the Saudis until golf Twitter approves (Getty Images)

Fast-forward to June of 2022 and Americans facing gas prices they’ve never seen and inflation through the roof.

Well, Jill, I need to make a trip over there to see that killer MBS to see what we can do to save the elections. 

Oh, Joe, I’ll pack you a bologna sandwich. Do you want apple slices or a cup of peaches to go with it?

Aww shucks, Jill, you’re the best.

Meanwhile, Golf Twitter and the likes of Golf Channel blowhard Brandel Chamblee have a problem with Phil Mickelson joining the LIV Tour to make millions which he needs because he likes to gamble — allegedly to the tune of $40 million in losses over four years.

Say what you want about Phil running off to grab a big bag of money, but this whole thing about self-righteous Twitter acting like they’re saving the world from this murderous thug MBS is laughable.

Take golf writer Robert Lusetich. You’ll never guess what he thinks of Phil and Joe Biden. Here’s how he feels about Biden. Here’s how he felt about Phil back in May for looking to fill up his savings account.

Here’s Lusetich after it was announced that Biden will be heading to Saudi Arabia:

President = good.

Phil = a bad guy, he must be canceled for trying to do whatever it takes to fill up his savings account.

Here’s how this is all going to play out: Phil will go to the LIV Tour and make his money. He’ll be an outcast to the PGA Tour for years, as will DJ. Then, like 5-7 years from now when both have made enough money to gamble and buy new fishing boats, there will be a reconciliation with the PGA as it brings back the legends who will have a press conference where they will be forced by the next wave of blue checkmarks to apologize for their sins.

The checkmarks will write their self-righteous stories that will be read by the hundreds of fans who fake care about Phil and DJ’s money grab. Meanwhile, the millions of fans who don’t give two shits about how these guys go make money will be crushing beers and cheering them on to put on a show.

Give it a year.

The blue checkmarks will move on to a new way of saving the world.

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

