Joe Biden Or Gavin Newsom? Ron DeSantis Or Donald Trump? Getcha Popcorn Ready For 2024 | Tomi Lahren

Joe Biden says he’s running for re-election. Well actually, he didn’t say it. He put out a lame-ass video tweet but nevertheless, it would appear Joe and Kamala are indeed giving this thing another whirl. God help us.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Joe Biden is apparently running in 2024 even though a whopping 70% of Americans really don’t want him.

And Kamala is still his running mate because well, once you dedicate yourself to the diversity picks, you can’t go back.

But folks, maybe I’m wrong, but I’m not buying any of it. I don’t think Joe is gonna be the nominee for 2024, I just don’t.

There’s a reason his announcement was a Twitter video. He can barely articulate basic English as it is. So either Fauci is gonna fund another viral outbreak allowing Joe to campaign from the cage in the basement where his handlers keep him, or this is all just a front.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

I am still convinced Gavin Newsom is gonna run.

He’s got Joe’s back alright, right before he shoves him off the cliff like Scar did to Mufasa.

I think the Democrats are gonna wait till the 11th hour and then pull the rug out from under Joe and hand it to Gavin. I assume Kamala will be paid off somehow and announce she “doesn’t want to run for president.” Her price will be high but I think she can be bought out of it.

And I know this sounds like a far-fetched theory, but is it?

Joe will be 82 years old by 2024. By the looks and sounds of him, I actually thought he was already a 100 but that’s beside the point.

Democrats don’t want him, they just don’t want to render him useless FOR THEM, until 2024. So they have to sit there and act like this reelection announcement is great. We all know it’s not.

And honestly, with the Democrat election machine as powerful as it is, Joe Biden or a paper cup for that matter, has a shot at beating Trump.

But DeSantis? That’s another story. And the Democrats know it. Notice how Gavin goes after DeSantis almost exclusively and not Trump?

And by all indications, Ron DeSantis is getting ready to announce.

And if we’re smart, we’ll get behind him.

It all comes down to Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and New Hampshire. Can Trump win those?

Well, he didn’t in 2020 and his endorsement didn’t help – and actually hurt – in the 2022 midterms.

So, I get the Trump loyalty and why we love him but can he win? Seriously?

I would love for him to be my president again, but not my nominee.

I think the man has been screwed over in a lot of ways too and it pisses me off but that’s not enough for me to knowingly walk off the electoral cliff with MAGA blinders on. Sorry.

I’m shooting ya straight.

The GOP candidate needs to win independents and needs to win with women. A win with Latinos is another plus.

Do you want to see Joe back in office in 2024? Or worse, Gavin?

Me neither. So be smart. We can’t afford to get this wrong.

