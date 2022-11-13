Joe Biden Got A Country Wrong Again

It wouldn’t be a day that ends in ”y” witbout Joe Biden doing something embarrassing.

The most recent gaffe is one of his most impressive — considering that all it required was him remember where he was.

But even that was too much for him.

Biden is currently in Cambodia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Saturday started out on the right track, when Biden was able to correctly identify Cambodia. After seeming impressed with himself for remembering, things quickly went awry.

When he attempted to thank the prime minister of Cambodia for chairing the summit, everything went horribly wrong.

Biden, in remarks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, thanks "the prime minister for Colombia" for his "leadership as ASEAN chair."



The ASEAN chair is the prime minister of Cambodia. pic.twitter.com/1vJDGP9ljI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 12, 2022



Colombia is most definitely not Cambodia, buddy.

Colombia doesn’t even actually have a prime minister, it has a president.

This wasn’t even Biden’s first time mistaking a Southeast Asian country for a South American one.

On Thursday he tried to tell a group of reporters where he was headed, which predictably did not go well.

Newsweek quoted him,

“Anyway, you guys, I’m heading down to first of all, going to Cairo for the environmental effort [COP27], then heading over to Colombia and then—I mean, Cambodia.”

Nailed it.

Mistakes and misspeaks have become par for the course for Joe Biden. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

More Joe Biden Confusion

Given how badly he’s deteriorated, at least he only confused with it another ”c” country.

It’s also preferable that he keep getting things wrong than trying to ram through unconstitutional policies.



At this point, you have to wonder what the leaders of other countries think about this.

The most powerful man in the world being unable to correctly identify countries is not something you’d expect.

Yet that’s the Biden experience. Two more years. At least.