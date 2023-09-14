Joe Biden Continues To Ignore Needs Of American People | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

What do you do on 9/11 if you’re the President of the United States?

Do you:

A) fail to show up to a 9/11 memorial site

B) lie about where you were on September 12th, 2001

Or

C) unfreeze 6 billion dollars to the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror?

Well if you’re freakin Joe Biden you do all three. All flippin’ three, folks.

Yes, Joe Biden – or more accurately whoever programs Joe Biden – decided that the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 would be the perfect day to inform Congress his administration will take steps to carry out a prisoner swap with Iran but ALSO lift sanctions at a value of $6 billion dollars.

What a guy, huh? What a guy.

Now that we have an impeachment inquiry on the table, it would probably be a good time to check whether or not Hunter and the “Big Guy” got anything from Iran because damn what a sweetheart deal.

I honestly think Joe just looks at the US and then he looks at the world and then he looks at the US again and just says, screw it let’s roll the dice.

So to sum this up, since Joe has sat his old ass in the Oval Office he has overseen the deadly withdrawal out of Afghanistan that left 13 Americans dead and billions worth of equipment and tech to the Taliban.

He restricted and regulated American energy into oblivion, leaving us reliant on hostile nations.

He allowed a Chinese spy balloon to traverse our country and military sites for a fricken week.

He watched as the US dollar was devalued and replaced as THE dominant currency.

Allowed and enticed 10 million illegals to cross our border, unvetted and undocumented.

And it just keeps getting worse. North Korea is now meeting with Russia and now Iran will have billions extra to toy with and let’s not forget Zelenskyy who has received 113 billion and counting.

Joe Biden should prioritize Americans

But guess who hasn’t gotten jack? The American people.

$700 to Maui wildfire victims. Interest rates through the roof. Cost of groceries, skyrocketing.

AMERICANS skipping meals and watering down baby formula to get by.

This is just really something, isn’t it?

And meanwhile we’ve got Republican leaders just out playing paddy cakes for limelight and social media attention.

Fire them all. All of them. We’ve had enough.

And those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless