Joe Biden Can’t Stop Being Creepy And Talking About Ice Cream

Videos by OutKick

There are two things you can count on President Joe Biden doing: making people uncomfortable and talking about ice cream.

He has now done both at the same time.

Biden was speaking at an event commemorating the 1st anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act. At the end of Biden’s victory lap, he took a moment to address the kids in the room.

Yes, for some reason, a White House event to commemorate a year-old piece of economic legislation. I’m not a parent, but that seems to me like an occasion to get a babysitter. Every kid stuck in that room was just sitting there wishing they were at home playing on their iPad.

His remark managed to combine his love of ice cream and his penchant for old-man creepiness in one 11-second video clip.

BIDEN: "I wanna say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards." pic.twitter.com/fSxmDVb6pp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

“I want to say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and Daddy owes you, so talk to me afterward,” the president said.

Uh… I think we’re good.

We get it. Joe likes ice cream. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Enough With Joe Biden And Ice Cream

Let’s put the obvious creepiness aside for a moment and address Joe Biden and ice cream.

I’m just tired of the entire “Joe Biden: Ice Cream Aficionado” persona. It’s so stupid. It just feels so phony and cultivated. It’s a PR thing designed to make people think Biden is an everyman.

“I don’t care for his policies, I think he’s too old to lead, and his kid is an absolute burnout loser, but, dammit, if the guy doesn’t know some good butter brickle ice cream when he sees it.”

We get it. The man enjoys ice cream. Everyone does. Do something about the border crisis, please.

I also think at this point, anytime the president starts a sentence with the words “I want to say one thing to your children…” his aides start sweating profusely. Whatever comes after that is never good. He has yet to follow it up with something like “…Stay in school and don’t do drugs.”

Nope. It’s always some old man remark that could’ve just as easily come from a creepy geezer sitting on a bench at the mall outside a going-out-of-business FYE as it did from the Leader of the Free World.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle