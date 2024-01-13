Jodie Foster Learns Brutal Lesson from Fellow Liberals After Actress Drags Gen Z | Christian Toto

Videos by OutKick

Left-leaning superstar Jodie Foster is getting a sample of the J.K. Rowling treatment. The lesson for the modern liberal? Do as your told and don’t deviate from the progressive playbook.

The 61-year-old Foster is back with two new projects – the inspiring biopic “Nyad” and this month’s “True Detective: Night Country” on Max.

That means she’s doing her fair share of press, and of course she said something that caused a kerfuffle online.

The Oscar-winner’s conversation with The Guardian veered into other topics, like younger co-workers. That’s when Foster described her disbelief with the early 20-somethings that cross her path.

AKA Gen Z.

Foster said younger colleagues are “really annoying in the workplace.”

“They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’” Jodie Foster

Foster is a card-carrying member of the Left. She supports stricter gun control measures, marched against Republican President Donald Trump in 2017, wants Guantanamo Bay shuttered and is vocal on LGBT+ issues. She also directed a get-out-the-vote video on behalf of the Democrats in 2018.

That wasn’t enough to protect her from outraged liberals who melted down over her Gen Z critiques.

Twitter users raged against Foster, calling her divisive and claiming her generation is to blame for the issues Gen Z is fighting.

‘Another old f*** giving opinions about the younger generation as if we all attended the same meeting and unanimously decided how to act. I’m sick of this rhetoric. It’s as boring and tired as Jodie Foster’s performance in Elysium.’

Others similarly ignored her progressive bona fides to mock the Oscar winner.

“Sorry that Gen Z doesn’t want to be a victim of toxic work cultures,” another wrote, while one Twitter user echoed: “Boomers like to be stuck in the past.” The Independent

Rowling, the mind behind the “Harry Potter” empire, also calls the progressive party home. She did all the things necessary to burnish that reputation over the years, from seemingly retconning a Harry Potter character to make him gay to trashing Trump early and often.

And the press adored her for it.

The moment she questioned elements of the trans movement, while simultaneously sharing support for that community, the Left turned on her in a New York minute. (As did the media, but we repeat ourselves).

And it’s only grown more ferocious since then.

Bill Maher knows the feeling.

The rock-ribbed liberal is willing to critique his own side of the aisle on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and for that he’s been slammed by the press and his fellow liberals.

Conform 100% to the Left’s orthodoxy. Or else.

Foster’s trial by fire proved relatively mild by Cancel Culture standards. Still, her reaction to the blowback shows she has little in common with Rowling beyond their shared (mostly) liberal views.

Rowling refuses to apologize for her views, despite the media savaging her and being the brunt of death threats for having an opinion that defies the progressive groupthink. She’s taken every cultural blow thrown at her and stood tall.

Even when he chums suggested she stay quiet she kept sharing her opinions.

Foster, by comparison, tried to do some damage control over her Gen Z comments mere days later.

During Sunday’s Golden Globes extravaganza, the actress did a 180 on today’s youth, clearly responding to the online backlash she received in recent days.