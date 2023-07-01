Joan Collins Says Hollywood Parties Are Boring Due To ‘Cancel Culture’

Videos by OutKick

You know your party sucks if a 90-year-old lady is bored.

English actress Joan Collins told best Magazine she doesn’t like hobnobbing in Hollywood anymore. And it’s all because of cancel culture.

“The parties I go to now are kind of… dull,” Collins said. “They are red carpet things in which everybody does behave. If you don’t behave now, you are going to get canceled.”

Collins rose to fame in the 1950s — during Hollywood’s Golden Age. And she said the industry just isn’t the same as it used to be.

Joan Collins rose to fame in Hollywood’s Golden Age. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

But there are some stars she believes are comparable to the old Hollywood legends.

“I think Nicole Kidman is fabulous, and Margot Robbie is one of the great beauties,” Collins said.

She mentioned Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt could have made it as leading men during the film industry’s heyday.

“Particularly Brad. He is like one of the movie stars of the Golden Age,” she said.

And if Joan Collins compliments you, you know it’s true. Because the 90-year-old actress doesn’t have time for empty platitudes.

“I have always spoken and said what I thought,” she said. “I can’t be a hypocrite, and I can’t say, ‘Oh, you look gorgeous’ when someone looks hideous, which is what happens in Hollywood. It is embarrassing, I think.”

Joan Collins Offers Her Thoughts on the Current State of Hollywood

According to the actress and author, Hollywood isn’t just dull and fake. It’s also suffering the effects of woke ideology.

“Sadly, I think that now young men are suffering from being labeled toxically masculine because of this rise of anti-maleness,” she told The New York Times.

And while Collins considers herself a feminist, she said the #MeToo movement had detrimental effects on the industry.

(Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/WireImage)

“I believe that women are equal to men in every single way,” she said. “Except physical strength. People say you didn’t burn your bra, you wear lipstick. So what? I’m very proud of being a woman.”

So proud of being a woman, in fact, that she refuses gender-neutral terms. While some in the industry want to erase sex-specific titles, Collins embraces them.

“What’s wrong with ‘actress’?” she asked. “What’s wrong with ‘mother’? What’s wrong with ‘woman’? ‘Girl’? I don’t like having that word taken away.”

Amen, Dame Collins.

And after 70 years in the industry, she’s not worried about being cancelled. Unfortunately, though, most people in Hollywood don’t have that luxury.

“People can’t say what they think, because they’ll get canceled,” Collins said. “Dredging up tweets from 15 years ago, about what somebody might have said when they were 14. I think that’s sick.”

And that’s why she just doesn’t bother with social media at all.

“I don’t want to engage in any way, shape or form with these morons,” she told the Sunday Times.

And that’s how you do it.