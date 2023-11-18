JMU Fan Goes All In, Gets Lee Corso Tattoo Live On ‘College GameDay’

Videos by OutKick

Countless college football fans love “College GameDay’s” Lee Corso. But few have gone so far as to mark their love with a permanent tattoo.

That is, unless you’re Doug Wixted,

During GameDay’s visit to Harrisonburg, Va. for a James Madison-Appalachian State matchup, the broadcast cut to Wixted getting inked up on live TV. A Dukes alumni, Wixted wanted to get an autograph from Corso tattooed on his leg.

So he did, plain and simple.

While it certainly harnessed the spur-of-the-moment mentality of the college kids around him, Wixted said he’s been a fan of Corso’s for quite some time. As such, getting the tattoo at his alma mater was a perfect marriage of two things he treasures.

“I’m honored to get Coach Corso’s autograph tattooed on my leg,” Wixted said as he gripped the sides of his chair to brace for the pain.

When asked how Wixted’s gesture made him feel, Corso delivered the most appropriate line possible.

“I’ve arrived,” he said as he beamed with pride.

In 30 years of College GameDay road shows, this is probably the first time someone got a Lee Corso autograph tattooed on their leg. pic.twitter.com/IamZBGZklb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2023

The finished product actually looks slick. This was a well-executed decision by Wixted.

Unfortunately, Corso’s support for James Madison didn’t propel the team to a win. The 18th-ranked Dukes fell to the Mountaineers, 26-23 in overtime.