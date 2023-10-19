JK Rowling Willing To Go To Jail Over Pronouns

Videos by OutKick

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling hasn’t been shy about her willingness to stand up for what she believes in. And now she’s said she’s willing to go to jail for it.

On Tuesday, Rowling posted on X a simple “No” in response to a projection on a Ministry of Justice building that read: “Repeat after us: Trans women are women.”

One response to her post was a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that voting for the UK’s Labour party would result in a two-year sentence in prison. Rowling responded by saying she’d “happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

Rowling’s outspoken stance on transgender issues have made her a target of hatred from many on the left, something that her friends repeatedly warned her about.

But clearly she feels that any sacrifices or criticism is worth speaking up for what she believes in.

J.K. Rowling arrives at the “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore” world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

J.K. Rowling Shows What Actual Bravery Means In The Modern World

Despite facing extreme pressure, threats and backlash for speaking up for “reality and importance” of biological sex, Rowling’s refused to back down. In the modern world, where sharing opinions that contradict what online progressives believe is grounds for cancellation, that’s the true measure of bravery.

Rowling obviously benefits from an enormous amount of wealth created by the success of the “Harry Potter” universe. But the personal danger, vitriol and criticism she receives from the stars of the movies she helped create are meaningful risks. Especially for someone who wants to continue creating in the entertainment world.

Not to mention that the Labour party in the UK is intent on further restricting speech like Rowling’s, potentially arresting and sentencing anyone who is accused of “hate speech” against transgender individuals.

“The Conservatives are failing to protect LGBT+ people with their inability to get a handle on hate crime, including violent hate crime. Labour will strengthen the law to ensure the perpetrators of anti-LGBT+ hate can no longer dodge longer sentences,” said Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary, according to the Daily Mail.

Yet Rowling refuses to stop standing up for reality. And in the modern world, that’s rapidly becoming a crime.