J.K. Rowling Attacked As ‘Known Transphobe’ In Unhinged Tweet By Popular Film Account

J.K. Rowling, once again, is the target of the woke mob for believing men and women are different.

Rowling has been a staunch supporter of protecting women’s spaces. The “Harry Potter” creator has made it clear she has no problem with transgender people, but refuses to play along with the idea men can become women.

She’s one of the loudest voices when it comes to taking a stand for science, biology and women. That’s led her over the years to be painted as a bigot and as transphobic. That’s all nonsense, but it hasn’t stopped the attacks from continuing whenever she’s in the news.

That’s exactly what happened late Friday. Deadline reported the upcoming HBO “Harry Potter” series is in the process of getting writers and laying out a path forward with Rowling having a big role.

J.K. Rowling attacked as a transphobe in viral tweet. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

J.K. Rowling attacked as transphobic.

Pretty straightforward and simple, right? Not exactly. The popular X account @DiscussingFilm decided to fire off a truly unhinged tweet attacking the legendary author.

“Known transphobe J.K. Rowling is now reported to be an active exec producer on the ‘HARRY POTTER’ series where she will be involved in the show’s decision-making,” the account wrote in a tweet that has more than 6.6 million impressions as of publication.

She wasn’t described as an author, the creator of “Harry Potter, a woman who is very generous with her money or as the person responsible for the most popular book series of the past 50 years. Nope.

J.K. Rowling was defined as a “known transphobe.”

Known transphobe J.K. Rowling is now reported to be an active exec producer on the ‘HARRY POTTER’ series where she will be involved in the show’s decision-making.



The tweet from @DiscussingFilm also has plenty of support (with replies turned off like absolute cowards) as “Harry Potter” turned into a top trending topic.

"Known transphobe"



The tweet from @DiscussingFilm was wild, the support for it might be even crazier and it’s all a sad sign of where we’re currently at in the world.

Wanting to protect women’s spaces and believing in biology now makes you a bigot in the eyes of the woke mob (it doesn’t at all in reality to normal people).

J.K. Rowling has never attacked people who claim to be transgender, never encourages harm or negativity towards them and never degrades anyone.

All the “Harry Potter” author has done for years is advocate for women and correctly acknowledge there are scientific differences between men and women. That’s just a fact, and it’s simple biology. Females have XX chromosomes and males have XY chromosomes. The woke anti-science mob can scream about it all they want, but you can’t change your chromosomes.

Women should be celebrated for their uniqueness just like men should be, and we shouldn’t be afraid to acknowledge the differences like humans have forever until a few years ago. That’s all J.K. Rowling has ever done, and it’s earned her the absurd title of “transphobe.”

J.K. Rowling labeled as transphobe in viral tweet. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

I hope HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series is a massive success. I'm going to watch it no matter what because I'm a huge "Potter" fan, but at this point, the meltdowns from the woke mob will be worth it alone. Credit to Rowling for being a consistent voice in support of women.