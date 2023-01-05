JJ Watt Receives Stuffed Badger From Fan On Cusp Of NFL Retirement

JJ Watt is set to ride off into the sunset after the Cardinals’ season-finale Sunday, announcing last week that this will be his final NFL season.

So, of course, one die-hard fan honored the future Hall of Famer in the only way possible: by sending him a stuffed badger!

Watt, 33, took to social media Thursday to reveal by far the weirdest piece of fan-mail he’s ever received in his 10+ years in the league. And yes, you read it right … it was a fully taxidermized badger to be homage to Watt’s college team, Wisconsin.

I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years.



This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list. pic.twitter.com/dxBi0rTwHE — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 5, 2023

Yep, tough to top that if you’re Watt. Best to go out with a bang, and ripping into a package that contains a stuffed badger is the perfect way to cap an illustrious career.

Watt announced last week that this would be his final NFL season by posting a picture of his newborn son, Koa, who was attending his first game.

Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai, welcomed Koa earlier this year.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Watt had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field after the Cardinals’ Christmas night loss to Tampa, which was probably the first clue about his impending announcement.

The 33-year-old was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2011 and has been one of the NFL’s elite defenders throughout his career.

The former 11th pick out of Wisconsin has earned five First-Team All-Pro nominations, five Pro Bowl appearances, and ranks fifth among all active players in total career sacks.

He is also one of only three players to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year on three occasions.

And now – perhaps most importantly – he also has a stuffed badger.

What a career!