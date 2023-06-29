JJ Watt Announces NFL Analyst Gig For CBS, Could Network Groom Him To Replace Tony Romo?

Videos by OutKick

JJ Watt posted a video to his social media on Thursday announcing that he is joining CBS this fall as an in-studio analyst. Though he’s not calling NFL games from the booth in his first season off-the-field, the network probably sees him in that role, eventually. With all the buzz lately around Tony Romo, it’s possible CBS thinks Watt takes his spot at some point.

Watt retired following last season but plenty of people thought he might eventually reconsider. That includes some former NFL players. But Watt has remained steadfast that his on-the-field career is over.

Thursday’s announcement seems to cement the fact that Watt is done playing football, but far from done with the NFL.

JJ Watt announced he’s joining CBS as an in-studio NFL analyst and it’s fair to wonder if they view him as an eventual Tony Romo replacement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Donning a CBS Sports ball cap, Watt told his followers about his new gig.

Well, on the second attempt he did. The first attempt didn’t go quite right.

I just got a job at CVS. pic.twitter.com/FoaY8AXliv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

Obviously a joke from Watt, he then posted the correct video.

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” Watt said.

“Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Sorry, sorry…



C “B” S.



Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

The question, though, is how long the network plans to keep Watt in the studio vs. putting him in the booth.

Does CBS view JJ Watt as eventual replacement for Tony Romo?

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene for CBS, predicting plays and bringing energy and excitement to NFL broadcasts.

The network rewarded him with a massive contract.

However, the rumblings lately are that Romo isn’t quite the darling that he was a few years ago. Fans of the NFL recognize that he’s not quite as good as he once was, too.

Plus, he has so many other things going on in his life. He’s still trying to play golf at a highly competitive level. And reports emerged that CBS spoke with him about his performance. Though, they denied that.

Former NFL player and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo reacts to making a birdie putt during the Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas Country Club. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Perhaps he’s bored with calling NFL games already. He, of course, denies that his game has slipped. So does his partner, Jim Nantz.

But anyone watching games recently sees that something is up.

JJ Watt is a star. NFL fans love him thanks to both his play and his philanthropic efforts. Plus, politically, he doesn’t really upset anyone.

That could make him a perfect eventual replacement for Romo. The big money is in doing games, not necessarily studio work.

Obviously, CBS isn’t going to replace Romo this season or next.

But the Watt signing could signal that they’re at least preparing for that possibility over the next few years.