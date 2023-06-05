JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith Disgusted By Kendrick Perkins’ Moaning: ‘Sound Like You Got Sleep Apnea’

Videos by OutKick

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick woke up with a case of the Mondays and fellow Bristolite, Kendrick Perkins, did little to remedy the situation.

The trio were discussing Game 2 of the NBA Finals on this morning’s episode of First Take when Perkins, joining remotely, began audibly breathing heavy, sighing, and yawning in some form or fashion. Big Perk’s personal soundboard was the opposite of music to the ears of Redick.

“Perk, is that you moaning in my ear over and over again,” asked a clearly bothered Redick as he pushed on his earpiece.

Stephen A. Smith quickly followed: “Yeah, I know. I was getting ready to ask you. You sound like you got sleep apnea, Perk.”

"Perk, is that you moaning in my ear?" pic.twitter.com/EP92TeV8rk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 5, 2023

The combo of Redick and Smith were obviously bothered by Perkins’ noise making. But, likely sensing they could be cancelled by the Woke Wide Leader, they quickly pivoted from annoyed to concerned. Afterall, someone out there could choose to identify as having sleep apnea (a sleep apneac, maybe?) and force the hosts into an apology in lieu of being canceled.

“You alright,” asked Smith. Redick then voiced his own concern: “Are you OK?”

JJ Redick was not pleased with Kendrick Perkins’ noise making this morning, nor was Stephen A. Smith. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images).

Kendrick Perkins Had Smith And Redick Confused

This was airing on ESPN, so you just knew someone was going to be cranky. Enter Perkins, who shot back at his fellow panelists. “It’s not moaning, it’s being disgusted,” said Perkins talking over Redick who questioned whether Perkins was intentionally annoying he and Smith.

“Oh my God. It’s a gross noise, man,” Redick added, almost in disbelief with Perk’s actions.

Speaking of noise – right on cue, Stephen A. came in to scold Perkins, who apparently was quickly confirmed to not suffer from sleep apnea.

“That’s very disrespectful,” exclaimed Stephen A. Smith. “You don’t have to sound like you have sleep apnea on live television. You could disguise it a little.”

*Sound the alarms* Elle Duncan needs to set aside some time on the 6 o’clock Sportscenter to address those suffering from sleep apnea!

Not wanting to bow down, Perkins said “that’s fine, that’s fine,” approximately 83 times in reference to Smith calling him disrespectful. He then seemed to blame his on-air display of rudeness and lack of respect for his co-hosts on the “peanut gallery” being ready to attack him.

“I already knew that the peanut gallery (Redick and Smith) was going to be against Big Perk anyway,” insisted Perkins. “I came on here ready for the smoke. So that’s fine. You and JJ can team up (against me). I’m ready. I’m not going nowhere.”

ESPN’s trio then appeared to briefly laugh off the on-air noise disruptions from the minutes prior. If they want to sleep it off, too, they may need to do so while wearing a mask to bed.

