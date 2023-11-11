JJ McCarthy’s Viral Girlfriend Resurfaces To Save Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh may or may not coach today, Michigan is in turmoil, and JJ McCarthy and like 18 other players keep just tweeting “bet.” No clue what it means, but whatever.

Anyway, it’s a mess in Happy Valley this morning with kickoff looming, but there is one bit of good news as Harbaugh’s status for today’s game remains up in the air.

Katya Kuropas, the longtime girlfriend of QB JJ McCarthy who went mega-viral during the playoffs last season, has resurfaced to save the damn day.

Bet!

Katya Kuropas is back to save Michigan and Jim Harbaugh

Welcome back, queen! And happy anniversary!

What a time to check back in for our girl. She’s been quiet as all get-out since going insanely viral last December, which led OutKick (me) to declare her America’s next star.

Remember that? It was a WILD few minutes, mainly because every time JJ McCarthy and Michigan would score, ESPN would wisely just pan to the McCarthy clan — which included plenty of Katya Kuropas.

The world quickly caught on, and she took off like a damn rocket ship. Michigan would obviously go on to lose to TCU — how’d the work out? — but JJ McCarthy and Katya were the true winners that night.

Now, fast forward 11 months — wow, time flies! — and she is BACK when the University of Michigan, JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh need her most.

Can the Wolverines get the job done today? I think so. I’m pro-Michigan right now, mainly because everyone else isn’t. I love being that guy. Thrive on it. Embrace it.

So, yes — Michigan by a billion today.

Bet.