Gus Johnson Says An Unexpected Player Should Be A Heisman Contender

Gus Johnson thinks Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy should be a top Heisman contender.

The Wolverines capped off the regular season with a 12-0 record and will play Purdue this weekend in the Big Ten title game.

After beating OSU, Johnson thinks McCarthy should be a top Heisman contender.

Gus Johnson thinks J.J. McCarthy should be a Heisman candidate. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

“We may have to put him in the Heisman conversation now … I think this weekend, Joel [Klatt] and I are gonna start talking about J.J. McCarthy as a Heisman candidate and potential Heisman winner,” Johnson explained to Brad Galli.

Does J.J. McCarthy deserve some Heisman hype?

While McCarthy has had an excellent season for the 12-0 Wolverines, claiming he should win the Heisman might be a bit much.

Let’s take a look at his season stats. He’s thrown for 2,215 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. Not bad at all. He’s also rushed for four touchdowns. Again, very respectable.

Does J.J. McCarthy deserve the Heisman? (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Now, let’s look at Heisman frontrunner Caleb Williams stats. Williams has a total of 44 touchdowns and more than 4,000 total yards.

The numbers aren’t even close to being the same. Even though Drake Maye is out of the race, his numbers also dwarf McCarthy’s stats this season.

It seems a bit bizarre that anyone would think J.J. McCarthy should possibly win the Heisman. We all love Gus Johnson, but this is simply a whacked out take from maybe the best voice in all of broadcasting.

J.J. McCarthy has had a great season. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Am I wrong? Does McCarthy deserve the Heisman? Let us know in the comments.