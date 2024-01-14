JJ McCarthy Goes Pro In Unexpected Decision, Jim Harbaugh Likely Gone

Videos by OutKick

J.J. McCarthy has decided his work in Ann Arbor is done.

In likely the longest statement ever posted to social media, the junior quarterback took “3 deep breaths” and wrote an emotional farewell to his Michigan family. He’s declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I have talked to many in and out of football, including my family, Coach Harbaugh, and many who’s [sic] opinions I greatly admire and respect,” McCarthy wrote. “This decision was not easy and how could it be — I love my teammates, I love my coaches and I love it here in Ann Arbor.”

Forever a Michigan Man 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/0i50FzLsoB — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 14, 2024

McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023. He completed 72.3 percent of his passes and finished ninth in passer rating at 167.4.

His departure is a huge bummer for Wolverines fans, even though they are still riding the high of a National Championship win.

McCarthy took over as starting quarterback midway through the 2021 season and guided Michigan to a 40-3 record that included three consecutive Big Ten titles, a Rose Bowl win and a Natty — prompting coach Jim Harbaugh to anoint him the greatest quarterback in school history.

“I can’t lie and say I don’t think he’s NFL-ready,” Harbaugh said in December. “I very much think he’s NFL-ready.”

Speaking of…

JJ McCarthy is leaving. What about Harbaugh?

With his quarterback gone too, will Harbaugh make his decision to return to the NFL? He’s certainly in high demand. The 60-year-old recently hired agent Don Yee to help navigate NFL interest, and he’s reportedly set to interview with both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both teams have a Top-15 draft pick. But this draft is deep in quarterback talent.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Could the Chargers or Raiders pursue both McCarthy and Harbaugh as a package deal? Possibly. But it’s unlikely L.A. would take him in the first round — they have Justin Herbert.

And the Raiders locker room has rallied around interim head coach Antonio Pierce. But nothing is set in stone.

Still, something to think about.

