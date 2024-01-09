Jimmy Kimmel Releases Whiny, Unfunny Monologue About ‘Karen’ Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Kimmel opened up his first show of 2024 with a seven-minute monologue responding to Aaron Rodgers.

Last week, Kimmel threatened to sue Rodgers for making a joke about Kimmel sweating the release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

The late-night host titled his monologue “Karen Rodgers” — how original? — and said Rodgers owes him an apology.

We remind you that Kimmel’s openings are still intended to be funny. They just aren’t. They haven’t been since about 2016.

You can figure out why.

Nonetheless, Kimmel continues to whine about Rodgers’ mentioning him on the “Pat McAfee Show, “which like Kimmel’s show, falls under the Disney umbrella.

But Kimmel’s framing of Rodgers’ comment remains out of context. Rodgers didn’t accuse Kimmel of being a pedophile.

See, in May, Kimmel called Rodgers a “tin foil hatter” for wanting the public to know the names on the Epstein list. The bit took on a life of its own as Kimmel unwittingly suggested he didn’t want the files to go public.

Rodgers’ former teammate, David Bakhtiari, may have even started the bit. Take a look:

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023

Kimmel set himself up for the joke Rodgers made last week. It’s called reference humor.

You’d think a guy ABC pays $20 million a year to make jokes could handle that. Kimmel can’t. Obviously.

And his monologue Monday is almost, but not quite, as embarrassing as his legal threat to Rodgers.

Kimmel claims, unlike Rodgers, that his jokes are rooted in fact. “I have a staff that fact checks my jokes before they go on air,” said Kimmel.

Uh, what about the Russia Hoax? The Pee Tape? Covid-19? Hunter Biden’s laptop being Russia information?

Kimmel may not want to bring too much attention to his recent track record, in terms of the “truth.”

Near the end of the segment, Kimmel mentioned that he rejected Pat McAfee’s defense that Rodgers was just “talking trash.”

He named-dropped McAfee in an apparent message to Disney bosses that the company may eventually have to choose one or the other, as several reporters speculated last week.

Hopefully, they choose McAfee. Kimme is shot — at least as a comedian.

Looking ahead, Rodgers is scheduled to appear with McAfee on Tuesday. Expect them to respond to Kimmel.