Jimmy Kimmel Appears To Mock ‘Delusional’ Aaron Rodgers In Attempt To Get Last Word In Amid Feud

Videos by OutKick

The back-and-forth between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel may never come to a complete stop given the gargantuan-sized egos the two possess, but the late-night host appears to have at least attempted to put a bow on things. He couldn’t resist taking a parting shot at the quarterback, however.

During his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers refused to apologize to Kimmel after he made a comment the previous week that involved Jeffrey Epstein’s client list and the late-night host.

“That’s supposed to be coming out soon,” Rodgers said on McAfee’s show on January 2. “A lot of people — including Jimmy Kimmel — are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

Kimmel interpreted Rodgers’ comment as the quarterback accusing him of being on Epstein’s list. He then went into full threatening victim mode claiming Rodgers’ comment put his family in danger while mentioning a possible meeting in court as well.

READ: JETS VOTING AARON RODGERS ‘MOST INSPIRATIONAL’ PLAYER WHILE THE OUTRAGE MOB IS OUT TO CANCEL HIM IS SO PERFECTLY POETIC

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Kimmel took a far more subtle approach to mocking Rodgers while also sounding like he wants to be done with the whole ordeal.

“Things have settled down. We had a tumultuous week butting heads with delusional people,” Kimmel said.

This was a far different approach than what we saw out of Kimmel during the previous night’s show – before Rodgers’ most-recent comments – where the late-night host referred to the quarterback as “Karen” and “hamster-brained” while seemingly demanding an apology.

While Rodgers apologized to no one during Tuesday’s show, he did explain that he understands Kimmel’s frustrations.

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Responds To Jimmy Kimmel On The Pat McAfee Show pic.twitter.com/n2jRQuGI7a — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) January 9, 2024

“For him to be upset about that? I get it,’’ Rodgers said. “Did you watch the quote? I’m not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero concrete evidence. That’s ridiculous.”

Rodgers also stated, “I’m glad that Jimmy is not on the list.”

While this seems like it could be the beginning of the end, at least, for the Rodgers – Kimmel feud, nobody would be surprised if this continues to drag on for weeks to come.