Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For White

Jimmy Kimmel is sorry for lying down on stage at the Emmy Awards after Twitter accused him of exercising grotesque white privilege.

At the ceremony, Kimmel and Will Arnett presented Quinta Brunson with the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, during which Arnett dragged Kimmel on stage for what was supposed to be a funny bit.

Kimmel remained on the floor as Brunson accepted her award. According to social media, that was very racist of Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel accused of 'white privilege' after Quinta Brunson Emmys stunt falls flat https://t.co/PZlsM8OYYQ pic.twitter.com/btIUUXOW0c — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2022

In response, Kimmel had Brunson on his late-night program Wednesday to apologize.

“People got upset and said I stole your moment,” Kimmel began. “Maybe I did and I’m very sorry if I did do that.”

“I’m sorry I did do that actually and also the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I hope you know that.”

Brunson accepted his apology, responding with, “Jimmy, let me just say thank you. It is very kind of you to say that.”

First, Kimmel’s stupid little stunt was not an example of white privilege. His skin color had nothing to do with him pretending to be passed out on the Emmy stage. Skin color is as relevant to this stunt as Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at another award ceremony.

Those declaring this matter racist are merely desperate for online users to notice them, like this disturbing woman:

"White men really are insufferable," tweets a multi-genre theologian. https://t.co/0VhsjvlfKO — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 13, 2022

Second, I’d take more pride in defending Kimmel if his bit was actually funny. It wasn’t. It was dumb and didn’t cause a single legit laugh from the crowd.

Kimmel and the current batch of late-night hosts are uniquely unfunny. And Kimmel isn’t even the worst of the bunch. That title belongs to Stephen Colbert.

Comedy isn’t dying only because society has gotten soft. In addition, the purported comedians have fallen completely out of touch with their audiences.

Apologizing for Twitter baseless accusations of white privilege only makes the “comedian” more loathsome and cringe.