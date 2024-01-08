Jimmy Graham Gives Proper Defense of Jameis Winston: ‘F*** the Falcons’

Videos by OutKick

Jameis Winston is beloved by his teammates, no doubt about it. Winston’s postgame rant concerning the controversial New Orleans Saints garbage-time TD against the Atlanta Falcons continues to draw praise from his teammates.

This honest and respectful back-and-forth between Jameis Winston and the reporter is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/r6sZbscsb1 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) January 8, 2024

First, star running back Alvin Kamara called out the “naysayers” challenging the Saints backup QB’s decision to stand on 10 toes and audible on offense to score a meaningful team touchdown. Jameis repeated in his postgame response that the team voted to go for the extra touchdown which ‘upset’ the Falcons.

Winston’s hand-off to Jamaal Williams extended New Orleans’ lead to 48-17 with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Famed New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is making a bold declaration in defense of Winston.

Graham’s response to the debacle did not hold back on crediting Winston for making the decision. He also gave a blunt response to facing his division rivals in Atlanta.

“Get off Jameis Winston’s back,” Graham posted on X Monday afternoon.

Graham credited Winston for being “the best teammate I’ve ever had.”

“[Winston] loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader. Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility. Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion.” The five-time Pro Bowl tight end also had an honest reaction to facing Atlanta. “Also f**k the falcons.”

Get off @Jaboowins back. This man is the best teammate I’ve ever had. Loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader. Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility. Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion. Also f*ck the falcons pic.twitter.com/nUMQQPX1M6 — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) January 8, 2024

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith found offense in the decision and cussed out Saint coach Dennis Allen at midfield in their postgame handshake.

One reporter tested Jameis Winston on the touchdown after the game. The QB reminded the media member that it was a “team decision,” shutting down the assertion that Winston went rogue and overturned Dennis Allen singlehandedly.

Winston also made the most astute point of the aftermath: is there ‘really’ a difference between losing 41-17 and 48-17?