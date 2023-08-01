Jimmy Garoppolo Impresses In Las Vegas, Receives Serious Praise From His Raiders Teammates

Videos by OutKick

Josh McDaniels may be entering his second year as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but this season is very much a new beginning for the franchise with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for nine-year starter Derek Carr under center.

While Garoppolo has taken exactly zero meaningful snaps for the Raiders at this point of his tenure, he’s clearly been doing all the right things during workouts and camp to win over his new teammates.

Las Vegas wide receiver Hunter Renfrow hit all the buzzwords and catch phrases when talking about his new quarterback.

“He’s steady. He’s consistent. He’s what you want in a quarterback,” Renfrow said, according to Silver and Black Pride. “He’s a leader, he’s a great guy in the locker room, so I can’t say enough good things about him. And he’s won everywhere he’s been, so just following his lead and kind of jumping on his back and going from there.”

Jimmy Garoppolo is winning over the Las Vegas Raiders locker room. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Winning over your wide receivers is one thing, but getting on the good side of the big uglies that protect you is of utmost importance, which Garoppolo can check that box as well.

“It’s awesome to work with a guy like that, he gives great feedback. He’s a great leader in the huddle,” Las Vegas center Andrew James said. “He leads us real well. You want to block and play for a guy like that.”

Somehow, some way Jimmy Garoppolo continues to be one of the most under-appreciated quarterbacks in the NFL. All he’s done in his 57 starts is post a record of 40-17, thrown 87 touchdowns, and completed nearly 68% of his passes. That completion percentage is that much more impressive seeing as how he’s third all-time in yards per pass attempt at 8.3 yards.

Garoppolo back as a No. 1 QB with a change of scenery and weapons like Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams at his exposal could be very fun to watch this season.