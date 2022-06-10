Jimmy Fallon Fires Up Rangers Crowd: Slams Beer, Hotdog

Jimmy Fallon took in last night’s Rangers game and a hotdog eating contest broke out.

Kind of.

Fallon was among many celebrities at Game Five of the East Final on Thursday night. Fortunately for Rangers fans, he wasn’t just at Madison Square Garden to watch, he was also on hand to entertain.

During a break in the action an in-arena camera stopped in front of a hot dog and beer wielding Fallon, causing the home crowd to anxiously look on in anticipation of what Fallon had in store.

Rather than the typical celebrity wave, wink or fist pump – Fallon went Kobayashi, dipping his dog in his brew, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Watch Fallon fire up Rangers fans in the video below.

Jimmy Fallon having the time of his life at MSG 🤣🌭 pic.twitter.com/invWBaO4xK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 10, 2022

Fallon’s chew and chug performance won’t soon earn him a spot in The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Though inspiring, more bun hit the Garden floor than his taste buds and the amount of alcohol he swallowed wouldn’t have inebriated a toddler.

Either way, it was a hell of a show and about the only thing New York fans had to cheer about Thursday. The Rangers fell to Tampa Bay 3-1 and now trail the best-of-seven series three games to two.

Game 6 is slated for Saturday night.

