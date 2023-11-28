Constantly Offended Transgender Community Is Livid With Jimmy Fallon For Calling Trans Actor Hunter Schafer ‘Bud’

Videos by OutKick

Calling a transgender person, a biological male in this case, ‘bud’ is incredibly offensive to the LGBTQ+ community apparently, and Jimmy Fallon is learning that the hard way.

Fallon recently welcomed trans actor Hunter Schafer onto his show to promote the new ‘Hunger Games’ prequel that recently hit theatres. Schafer, a biological male who identifies as a woman, plays a role in the film.

During the interview, Fallon shared an old photo of Schafer dressed up as a character from the previous movies as they took note of the full-circle moment. While congratulating Schafer and holding up the old photo, Fallon simply says “Bud, this is unbelievable.”

Fallon then grabs a photo of the movie’s poster with Schafer on the front of it before saying “Congratulations, bud.”

Moment Jimmy Fallon calls a man “bud” which has pissed off the trans community. pic.twitter.com/u3jEv9jwbP — Men Posting F’s (@troonytoons) November 27, 2023

The clip is extremely innocent given that Fallon is literally congratulating Schafer for their accomplishments, but the trans community is in a constant state of being offended so it has latched its teeth onto the talk show host.

Some person who doesn’t use their real name on social media but has not one, but two transgender flags in their profile, took extreme offense to Fallon’s comments.

but the fact is, it is HEAVILY associated as a way to recognize boys and men. i’m glad it doesn’t bother you. that’s fantastic. but the fact is, it bothered me, & i’m certain i’m not alone in that. perhaps it would show a more genuine kinship if Fallon thought more about words pic.twitter.com/pExIGnmJ1G — TheAverageGirlLovesFall 🍁🏳️‍⚧️ (@thearae60) November 21, 2023

jimmy fallon calling hunter schafer “bud” i am going to [redacted] — Official Lsies (@lsiesOfficial) November 20, 2023

It’s worth noting that Fallon calls just about everyone ‘bud’ or ‘pal.’ Anyone who has ever watched ‘The Tonight Show’ has undoubtedly heard him call women ‘bud.’ As Breitbart noted, Fallon has called the original ‘Hunger Games’ star Jennifer Lawrence ‘man’ and ‘dude’ during appearances on his show.

Just wait until the woke mob is notified Fallon once had Donald Trump on his show and quite literally played with the former President’s hair. Straight to jail!