Jimmy Butler ‘Will Be Better’ Following Game 7 Heat Loss

Jimmy Butler is using Sunday’s loss in the Eastern Conference Finals as motivation.

“Get back to the lab and have an opportunity to work out with these guys over the summer, and we’ll come back better than ever,” Butler said following the Heat’s loss to visiting Boston.

Butler’s comments followed his nearly instant and unnecessary blame for Miami’s loss. The Heat star pulled up for a would-be go ahead three pointer with under 20 seconds to play and missed. In doing so, he passed up a seemingly easier layup attempt that would have tied the game.

But Butler was far from the problem for Miami. A game after scoring 47 points in Game Six, Jimmy Buckets led the Heat with 35 points.

Jimmy Butler ALMOST gave Miami the lead here 😱pic.twitter.com/biMO0BTo36 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2022

“Missed a shot. But I’m taking that shot. My teammates liked the shot that I took,” Butler told reporters. “So I’m living with it.”

Butler more than earned the right to take that shot. In the series with Boston, he averaged more than 25 points to go along with 7 rebounds and a shade over 3 assists per game. Though his numbers were impressive, they alone weren’t enough to get Miami back to the Finals.

“Not good enough. I didn’t do my job,” Butler said. “Stats don’t mean anything, as I say over and over again. The Boston Celtics did what they came out here to do in this series. I learned that I have to be better, and I will be better.”

A better Butler is a scary thought for Miami opponents, especially when the rest of the Heat is on.

