Jimmy Butler ‘Pissed’ Over Damian Lillard’s Move To Milwaukee, Takes Aim At Bucks Coach

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler sounded off on Damian Lillard’s trade to the Bucks, lamenting how the Heat missed out on the Lillard sweepstakes that could have catapulted Miami to the top of the East.

Butler shared on Wednesday (and all week) that he’s still bitter about the trade and went as far as singling out Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin.

Apparently, there’s bad blood between Butler and Griffin, stemming from their “Chicago days,” according to Jimmy.

“I’m more pissed off that [Damian Lillard] went to Milwaukee because he went to Adrian Griffin’s team,” Butler said on Wednesday. “Everybody knows I don’t like Adrian Griffin at all. Since my Chicago days.”

Jimmy never seemed fond of his tenure with the Bulls, but the hounding at Griffin is revealing.

Butler first mentioned Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin on Monday, saying he’s ready to beat Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Griffin next season. Griffin replaced championship-winning coach Mike Budenholzer after Bud got fired for a first-round exit last postseason. The coach also struggled with personal matters during his final series as Bucks HC.

For two seasons, Butler has placed the Heat on his shoulder and elevated the team to consecutive NBA Finals appearances. In that two-year playoff stretch, Miami was a sitting duck on Butler’s off days. Welcoming Lillard as his 1B All-Star in Miami was certainly in Butler’s best interest.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Head coach Adrian Griffin of the Milwaukee Bucks with Bucks players. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Butler seems to understand that Miami is at a disadvantage to the new-look Bucks. As a result, he’s airing out his emotions before the media.

Butler pulled up to the Heat’s media day on Monday, dressed like a Good Charlotte groupie, in heavy mourning for the Heat’s failed bid to trade for Lillard.

Regarding his media day costume, Butler said, “I’m not bothering anybody. People just like to pay attention to what I’m doing. People care about me a little bit, I guess.”

Butler’s drumming up more bulletin board material for the Heat next season, but will it be enough for a trip back to the Finals?

Are you taking Butler and the Heat seriously with his outrageous look?

Jimmy Butler says “I’m EMO” pic.twitter.com/hjwbXuOfnI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 3, 2023