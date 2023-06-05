Jimmy Butler Has Funny Response For Nuggets Personnel

Videos by OutKick

Is Jimmy Butler locked in or feeling loose ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals? Honestly, it’s hard to tell. The light-hearted Heat star faces a crucial game at Ball Arena on Sunday as Miami hopes to tie the championship series.

READ: NUGGETS, HEAT BLOWOUT DRAWS PLENTY OF CELEBRITIES, INCLUDING PEYTON MANNING, SHAQUILLE O’NEAL, AND MORE

The Nuggets humbled Butler and the Heat in Thursday’s Game 1.

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat talks with Max Strus during Game One (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Showing up to Ball for his second game in four days, Butler was greeted by Nuggets personnel during his walk to the locker room.

“Welcome to Denver,” a staff member told Jimmy.

“We’ve been in Denver,” Butler snidely responded, harkening back to the 104-94 manhandling that the Nuggets pulled Thursday.

"We've been in Denver."



Jimmy Butler after being welcomed for Game 2 😂 pic.twitter.com/WwtAPMIWnN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2023

Just one game in, the Nuggets look like the superior team. Boasting advantages in length and bench depth, Denver cruised to victory and took the series lead at 1-0.

Leading for the entirety of Game 1 — excluding an early Heat lead that lasted less than a minute — Denver and its stars showed up and dominated Miami.

Teams that take Game 1 go on to win the Finals series 69.7% of the time.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 53 points. The Joker logged a triple-double, his ninth of the postseason.

Nuggets fans honored the great Joker with “Dark Knight”-inspired outfits. For Miami, Sunday’s game is no laughing matter.

Jokic not the only Joker in Denver for Game 2 🃏😳 pic.twitter.com/pqM20NwSCw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2023

The Jokers are out at Ball Arena#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/XHnbcWkqwg — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) June 4, 2023

The Finals series flips to Miami for Game 3 on Wednesday.

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)