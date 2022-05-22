Jimmy Butler Expected To Make Return For Heat In Game 4

Whatever was bugging Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals apparently is OK now. Or at least, won’t keep him out of action in Game 4.

Instead, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Butler’s knee issue isn’t likely to cause him to miss a game.

This is good news for Miami, which took a 2-1 series lead with a road win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Game 4 is set for Monday night in Boston.

Per Haynes, there is a “strong possibility” Butler will be a go, despite not playing the final 24 minutes of Game 3. He was forced to exit with what was called knee inflammation.

Jimmy Butler’s knee injury isn’t being considered serious and there’s a strong possibility it doesn’t cause him to miss a game, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 22, 2022

OutKick’s Nick Geddes recapped the situation this way: “All eyes will be on the status of Butler, who has been the focal point of Miami’s offense this postseason, averaging 29.8 PPG.”

With Butler, the Heat look like they can beat anyone, anywhere, anytime on most nights. They’ll be looking to take total command of the series on Monday, and having Butler available can only help that cause.