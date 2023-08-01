Tennis Channel Commentator Says World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Isn’t ‘Great’ For Game Because Of How She Wears Hat

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Arias, the former American tennis pro from New York, has an issue with the way world No. 1 Iga Swiatek wears her hat. Seriously.

Arias, a commentator for the Tennis Channel, made the bizarre comment about Swiatek’s hat during an appearance on the network’s ‘Inside-In’ podcast. He doesn’t think Swiatek has been great for the sport of tennis because she wears her hat lower on her face.

“From my standpoint, I don’t think she’s been great for women’s tennis because she wears her hat so low that you can’t even see her face or her eyes during a match, and so you don’t get a connection as much as you could,” Arias said.

“I don’t mind her getting angry in some ways, because I want to see her personality and then you decide.”

Iga Swiatek wears her hat low, which Jimmy Arias doesn’t appreciate. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

This is, without question, one of the weirdest sports-relate takes I’ve read in my 30 years on Earth.

Swiatek has won four Grand Slams over the last three years and has been the top-ranked women’s tennis player since April 2022, and we’re going to talk about how she wears her hat while on the court? What?

Some opinions aren’t worth sharing, and this is one certainly falls in that category.

It’s not that commentators shouldn’t be able to share their opinion about the style of players, it’s the fact Arias said Swiatek isn’t great for the game because the brim of her hat sits low.

Take a breather, Jimmy.