Videos by OutKick

Jimmer Fredette and Team USA finished with a silver medal at the FIBA 3X3 World Cup on Sunday. The United States lost by a matter of inches.

Fredette, one of the greatest pure shooters in college basketball history, came within inches centimeters millimeters of gold. It was heartbreaking.

For those who are unfamiliar, 3X3 basketball is as simple as it sounds:

Two teams of three, with one sub each.

Half-court, 10-minute game. No break after scoring, no halftime and no quarters.

First team to 21 points wins. 2-point make counts as one, 3-point make counts as two. If the game ends before a team scores 21 points, the team with the highest total wins.



Team USA has been dominant on the women’s side and won gold at the 2020(21) Olympics in Tokyo. Hailey Van Lith and Cameron Brink led the women to gold at the 3X3 World Cup this year as well.

The men did not qualify for the most recent Olympic Games, but won the gold medal at the 2022 World Cup. They came insanely close to repeating in 2023.

Fredette played for Team USA alongside Canyon Berry, the son of Rick Berry, former Princeton star Kareem Maddox and 3X3 veteran Dylan Travis. He was the star, and they were dominant throughout the week.

May 31, 2023 (Pool Play) United States 21 — Latvia 17 United States 21 — Australia 18

June 2, 2023 (Pool Play) United States 21 — Slovenia 14 United States 21 — Austria 16

June 3, 2023 (Quarter-finals) United States 21 — France 19

June 4, 2023 (Semi-finals) United States 21 — Brazil 17



Jimmer Fredette was a bucket, as per usual.

𝙃𝙄𝙈𝙈𝙀𝙍 🪣



Watch the best of Jimmer Fredette 🇺🇸 today at the #3x3WC pic.twitter.com/1qSHQuxwTJ — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 2, 2023

Maddox said it best: “If you don’t know, you better ask somebody.”

"Jimmer's been Jimmer since 2011" Kareem Maddox gives high praise to his teammate Jimmer Fredette 🤩🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sTvRIh9jd8 — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 3, 2023

Unfortunately, the only shot that Fredette missed all week (not really, but it sure seemed like it) came at the most crucial time. And it wasn’t by much.

Team USA met Serbia, the reigning gold medalists, in the World Cup finals.

#1 World Ranked Strahinja Stojacic is UNSTOPPABLE once again! Serbia advance to the @fiba3x3 World Cup Final matching up against Jimmer Fredette for Team USA! #3x3WC pic.twitter.com/xJZJswyoTj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 4, 2023

The United States was hanging on to a late lead and Fredette had an opportunity to put the game away with a two-pointer that would have capped it at 21. It looked good, but it wasn’t.

Barely.

3×3 Basketball Gods exist, and so far like Serbia 🇷🇸#3x3WC pic.twitter.com/QzhbMPZxyt — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 4, 2023

If Fredette’s shot had swung around the rim and gone in, Team USA would have secured its second-straight World Cup gold medal. He missed.

Serbia mounted a comeback and forced a turnover on the United States’ final possession to secure the win.

This angle of Serbia’s game winner at the #3x3WC will give you goosebumps 🇷🇸🥇🥶 pic.twitter.com/IS22FoNlKl — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 5, 2023

All it took was a lucky bounce and Fredette’s shot would have gone in.

Instead, it was an unlucky bounce that cost Team USA a first-place finish. Absolutely brutal.