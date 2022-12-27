Texas A&M Is Hemorrhaging Players To The Transfer Portal

One stat tells you everything you need to know about the current state of Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher.

Following an incredibly disappointing 5-7 season, the Aggies currently lead all of college football with 24 players in the transfer portal, according to Max Olson.

Florida and Arkansas are second and third with 22 and 21 players attempting to leave. The average P5 school has 10.4 players attempting to find new landing spots.

Most P5 scholarship players in the transfer portal so far in this 2022-23 cycle



1. Texas A&M 24

2. Florida 22

3. Arkansas 21

4. Arizona 20

5. Miami 18



Average among P5 so far is 10.4 entries per school. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 26, 2022

The situation is chaotic for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M.

Jimbo is down bad, and it looks like things aren’t trending towards an immediate improvement. To put in perspective how bad the transfer numbers are, an FBS football team gets 85 scholarships generally speaking.

That number can go up with medical hardship years and the 2020 season not counting also means there’s more players in the system than usual.

However, when you take the math on its face, 24 of the standard 85 scholarship players are looking to leave. That’s an insane number.

Texas A&M is struggling under Jimbo Fisher. The team is losing a lot of players to the transfer portal. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

A year ago, the college football world couldn’t stop talking about how Texas A&M hauled in the top recruiting class. Now, all the attention is on how players are fleeing college station.

Of the 24 players leaving, 13 of them are rated as four star prospects on 247Sports. So, it’s not bums leaving. Jimbo Fisher is losing some significant talent to the portal.

Notably, former Aggies QB Haynes King left to play for Georgia Tech after struggling as the starter for a large chunk of the season.

Former Texas A&M QB Haynes King transferred to Georgia Tech. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When will the bleeding end for Jimbo Fisher? It’s impossible to say, but fans expect much more from the Aggies. Texas A&M has made it clear it wants to be a football powerhouse. Clearly, the program has taken a huge step back, and leading the country in transfers is definitely not a positive sign.