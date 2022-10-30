Jimbo Fisher Is ‘The Joker,’ Lane Kiffin Implies After Ole Miss Beats A&M … Happy Halloween

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin just could not resist.

After his team won, 31-28, at Texas A&M Saturday night, sending embattled coach Jimbo Fisher to his fourth straight loss, SEC Network announcer Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin who he was dresssing up as for Halloween on Monday night.

“I don’t know,” Kiffin smiled devilishly. “Maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin may like to borrow a Joker costume from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher for Halloween Night on Monday.

Kiffin has long thought Fisher is a bit of a joke when his $9 million a year contract is compared to his won-loss record. The Aggies fell to 3-5 on the season Saturday night and to 1-4 in the SEC in Fisher’s fifth season. Texas A&M was a mediocre 8-4 and 4-4 last season. After a 9-1 mark in 2020, Fisher got a raise to his present salary.

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Has Been A Disappointment

Fisher was hired in 2018 by A&M and made the highest paid college football coach in the country at $75 million over 10 years by then-athletic director Scott Woodward, who is now LSU’s athletic director. Fisher previously won the 2013 national championship as Florida State’s head coach.

Kiffin took shots at Fisher over the past week leading up to Saturday night’s game. Kiffin has been particularly upset at the sound of Fisher’s name since last spring when Fisher hired Kiffin’s defensive coordinator – D.J. Durkin – away for more money.

“We got outbid,” Kiffin said on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday. “Kind of a common theme with that program.”

That last sentence was a jab at Texas A&M’s growing reputation since the 2021-22 recruting season for its perceived more lucrative Name, Image & Likeness financial deals for players. Fisher signed the consensus No. 1 class in the nation in February of 2022, and there has been a steady stream of accusations that he signed that class largely because of large NIL deals. He has denied that, but Alabama coach Nick Saban said last spring that A&M “bought every player.” A feud ensued.

TEXAS A&M COACH JIMBO FISHER VS. ALABAMA COACH NICK SABAN

Kiffin also has loved to say how much talent Fisher has amid all his losses. He did that this past week, and he took more shots after the game Saturday.

“This is a tough place to play. They’ve got great players,” Kiffin said. “You saw their players show up today.”

No. 15 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) outgained Texas A&M and Durkin 530 yards to 480 and overcame a 14-7 deficit in the second quarter to win.

“I mean, we rushed for 390 yards against a bunch of five-stars,” Kiffin said. “That’s pretty good.”

On the teleconference Wednesday, Kiffin took a few other shots about Fisher’s talent and its underachievement.

Lane Kiffin Likes To Take Shots at Jimbo Fisher

“They’ve got some really elite skill players,” he said. “They can – even though they’ve not been this year at any point – be really explosive because they have great players like that. When you have great players, it’s always dangerous to go play them.”

Asked why the Aggies were 3-4 with so much talent last Wednesday, Kiffin said, “I don’t know that. You guys would know that probably better than me. It’s always your fear as a coach, when you play good teams that are stockpiled with great recruits, that they come together when you play them.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin watches in the first half at Texas A&M Saturday night. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

That didn’t happen Saturday. Texas A&M again lost close. The Aggies last three losses have been by four points or less.

Kiffin, who makes nearly $2 million a year less than Fisher at $7.25 million a year and has far less resources at his disposal at Ole Miss than does Fisher at A&M, is nevertheless 2-0 against Jimbo Fisher. Kiffin also set the Ole Miss regular season record for wins in 2021 with 10.

In his third season at Ole Miss, Kiffin is 23-9 for a winning percentage of .718.

In his fifth season at Texas A&M, Fisher is 37-19 for a winning percentage of .660.

And that’s no joke.