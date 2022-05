Clay Travis reacted to the feud between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, saying “it was intensely personal.”

“It was an angry Jimbo Fisher attacking Nick Saban and the comments that Nick Saban had said. [Jimbo Fisher] said he was essentially done with their relationship,” Travis highlighted.

The OutKick founder believes this was Fisher’s attempt at letting out some bottled-up resentment and anger he still holds towards Saban.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take looking at both arguments here: